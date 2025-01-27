Kaitangata Kings in commanding form against Comets

The Kaitangata Kings continued their dominant form with the bat as they mauled the Clutha Comets by 245 runs in Balclutha courtesy of centuries by Mark Shepherd and William Casey.

Kings skipper Kobe Thomson had no hesitation in batting after winning the toss at the Bullring.

His side were in trouble early but finished the innings with 293 runs for the loss of five wickets.

Mark Shepherd, a late illness replacement, joined Casey at the crease after a dodgy start by the visitors and the two combined for 210 runs for the third wicket.

Casey looked to bat time and was happy to noodle singles around and find numerous gaps in the Clutha outfield.

Shepherd was more deliberate with his strokes and his power enabled him to hit 19 fours and a solitary six on his way to 125 runs.

Shepherd was dismissed with the score at 227 as he recorded his highest score in a Kings jersey.

The Kai middle order scored runs at the other end also, but this innings was about Casey as he brought up his maiden century and was unbeaten on 106 at the conclusion of the innings.

In reply, the damage was done in the first innings as Clutha rolled over to be dismissed for only 48 runs with just 17 overs bowled.

The Owaka Bandits remain undefeated in the South Otago 40-over competition after a five-wicket win over the Valley Stingers at Tuapeka Mouth.

Valley was asked to bat first on a rapid outfield at the Nest and was 189 all out in the 38th over.

Alfie Omelvena-Flame and skipper Lachie Johnston added 70 runs for the fourth wicket in the biggest partnership of the innings.

The Stingers looked to be in a promising position with 162 runs on the board after 30 overs, but some tight bowling at the death meant Valley added only 27 runs in the remaining overs.

In reply, Owaka sent a wounded Reece Pullar out to open the batting with the only instruction being to swing the willow.

Pullar suffered a partial dislocation to his kneecap while fielding.

Owaka flew out of the gates to be 57 for no loss off just six overs.

Pullar hit four fours and two sixes before he was dismissed for 30 by Bevan McCall after a valiant effort.

Daniel Simmonds was the glue in the middle stages for Owaka in his first match back from injury.

With the match in the balance, Jamie Shaw (24 not out) and Matt Morahan (18 not out) guided the Bandits home in the 32nd over which gave them a crucial bonus point with three balls to spare.

The dominance of the Waihola Swans continued this weekend as the competition leaders beat the Milton King Crabs by 43 runs in the derby at the Crab Grounds.

Waihola was asked to bat and put together 230 runs for the loss of eight wickets from 40 overs.

Strong partnerships aided Waihola in making their total as their batters showed patience, but also the ability to knock quick runs towards the end of the innings.

In reply, the King Crabs got off to a rocky start but opener Corey Bradley combined with skipper Ben Cameron to push Milton up to 80 runs before Cameron was dismissed for 30, trapped in front by Jared Cunningham.

A couple of handy knocks throughout the middle order and a sizeable knock of 42 by Dan Samson threatened to take Milton close to the total, but they could not push on and finished the innings on 187 for the loss of seven wickets.

