Kerr returns home a world champ and in demand

Amelia Kerr successfully appeals for a wicket during New Zealand's T20 match against Sri Lanka. Photo: Getty Images

White Ferns allrounder Amelia Kerr might have returned to New Zealand with a little injury, but still feels on top of the world after her World Cup heroics.

The White Ferns beat South Africa in the T20 World Cup final in Dubai a week ago, to lift the trophy for the very first time.

It was a remarkable turnaround from New Zealand: they headed into the tournament on a 10-game losing streak.

Kerr, a once in a generation player, was named player of the tournament.

After a night of celebrations it was a quick turnaround for the White Ferns, flying out the next evening to get to a one-day international series in India.

"We went straight to India so it kind of felt like you were on cloud nine, and then it was back to work and those games [in India] are extremely important," Kerr said.

The White Ferns were beaten by 59 runs by India in the opening ODI in Ahmedabad, but levelled the three-match series this morning with a 76-run win in the second match.

Kerr was ruled out of the series after tearing her left quadriceps muscle in the first game and arrived at Auckland airport this afternoon.

"It's pleasing to see the series is now on the line at 1-all. We play so much now - you've got to learn how to switch on and off and stay level, and that's what we did throughout the World Cup, and it was the same heading into the ODI series.

"To see the girls win last night makes me coming home feel a whole lot better."

Kerr said the silver lining of an early return was that she would get to spend some time with family before she heads to her next assignment with the Sydney Sixers in Australia's Big Bash league.

The White Ferns also have a big summer ahead, starting with a series against Australia at home; Kerr will be crucial to New Zealand's success.

Her injury rehab is expected to take about three weeks.

"Hopefully I'll be heading to Sydney pretty soon and [getting] to play most of the season is what I'm looking to do.

"Obviously, things might change but it's rehab and get myself back as quickly and safely as possible to be able to play most of the Big Bash."

The 24-year-old said she lived out her childhood dream in Dubai, especially being able to do it alongside her heroes, veterans Sophie Devine and Suzie Bates.

"Sophie and Suze probably didn't think they would be playing this long. The women's game with the growth has kept them in it... to win a World Cup alongside the two people who've inspired me means so much. It's pretty special and will probably be the highlight of my career."

The tournament was initially going to be hosted in Bangladesh, before Dubai stepped in.

Kerr said all the work put in to train for conditions in Bangladesh paid off.

"Dubai's conditions are a lot better but still similar, where spin has a huge impact. The work I did with the spin group and everyone leading into this... all that time away from home paid off, through the work we did and the belief we had throughout.

"Going into that final the girls were pretty relaxed - it was about playing our best cricket."