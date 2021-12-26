Key stretch of three games for Sparks

It is too early to start calculating the different scenarios but the Otago Sparks are right where they want to be — on top.

They lead the Super Smash standings with four consecutive wins and can further cement their claims for a playoff spot during what could be a season-defining period.

The Sparks will play three games in four days: Canterbury at Hagley Oval today, Wellington on Tuesday, and Auckland the following day.

Sparks coach Craig Cumming said the team had identified it as a key stretch.

"We’ve talked about this being like a mini series for us, so we are really looking to focus hard on it," he said.

"Wellington, Canterbury and Auckland, from a performance point of view, have been the benchmark in the last few years, so we are going to have to play really well and we’re looking forward to testing ourselves.

"We want to focus on playing some really positive and aggressive cricket."

That should not be a problem, especially as captain Suzie Bates has returned to form following a long injury break.

She is the second-leading scorer in the competition with 170 runs at an average of 56.66.

Polly Inglis and Kate Ebrahim are also in the top 10.

Overall, Cumming was pleased with the way his side had performed.

He felt the four-wicket win over the Northern Brave earlier this month was a little flat. But the Sparks responded brilliantly against the Central Hinds in Napier on Saturday.

They cruised to a seven-wicket win on the back of a stunning effort with the ball.

It is the batting line-up which garners the most respect, so it was a good sign for the bowling unit to perform so well.

The attack is nicely balanced with spinners Eden Carson and Sophie Oldershaw doing a lovely job restricting the run rate, while Emma Black and Molly Loe search for wickets at the top of the innings.

Ebrahim has proven her worth with the ball as well.

The Otago Volts have the same schedule ahead but are in a different position.

They have just one win from their three completed games and have not been terribly consistent.

They are missing top-order batter Dale Phillips, who is on family leave, while all-rounder Josh Finnie has been ruled out while he recovers from a head knock.

Josh Tasman-Jones has been recalled and replaces Phillips at the top of the order. He has not played for Otago in almost three years.

Promising all-rounder Beckham Wheeler-Greenall has also been called into the 13-strong squad. He will be on debut if he makes the starting XI.

It is a green-looking Otago side which will lean on captain Hamish Rutherford and senior statesman Neil Broom to get a decent total on the board, while seamer Jacob Duffy and wrist spinner Michael Rippon will shoulder a heavy responsibility with the ball.

- adrian.seconi@odt.co.nz

Super Smash teams

Sparks v Canterbury

Christchurch, 2.10pm

Suzie Bates, Polly Inglis, Katey Martin, Kate Ebrahim, Caitlin Blakely, Bella James, Olivia Gain, Eden Carson, Emma Black, Sophie Oldershaw, Molly Loe, Marina Lamplough, Saffron Wilson.

Volts v Canterbury

Christchurch, 5.40pm

Hamish Rutherford, Josh Tasman-Jones, Neil Broom, Nick Kelly, Anaru Kitchen, Llew Johnson, Michael Rippon, Max Chu, Angus McKenzie, Jake Gibson, Jacob Duffy, Matt Bacon, Beckham Wheeler-Greenall.