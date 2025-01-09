Martin Guptill calls time on international career

Martin Guptill scoring a double century during the ICC Cricket World Cup match between New Zealand and the West Indies in 2015. Photo: Getty Images

Former Black Caps batter Martin Guptill has officially confirmed his retirement from international cricket.

The 38-year-old played 367 games (198 ODIs, 122 T20Is, 47 Tests) for New Zealand, scoring 23 centuries across the three formats and breaking numerous white-ball batting records.

Guptill finishes his 14-year international career (2009 - 2022) as the Black Caps leading T20I run-scorer with 3531 from 122 T20I matches, and his 7346 ODI runs places him third on the ODI list behind Ross Taylor and Stephen Fleming.

Guptill is leading from the front for the Auckland Aces in this season's Super Smash and will continue to ply his trade in T20 franchise cricket for the foreseeable future.

He reflected with pride on his international career, saying it was the greatest honour and privilege to play for the Black Caps for almost 15 years.

"As a young kid it was always my dream to play for New Zealand and I feel incredibly lucky and proud to have played 367 games for my country.

"I will forever cherish the memories made wearing the silver fern alongside a great group of guys.

"I want to say a huge thanks to all my team-mates and coaching staff over the years, in particular Mark O'Donnell who has coached me since the Under 19 level and been a source of ongoing support and wisdom over my career.

"A special thanks must also go to my manager Leanne McGoldrick - all of the work behind the scenes never went unnoticed and I'll be forever appreciative of all your support.

"To my wife Laura and our beautiful children Harley and Teddy - thank-you. Thank you Laura for the sacrifices you have made for me and our family. You've been my biggest supporter, my rock and my counsel through all of the ups and downs that come with the game. I am eternally grateful.

"Finally I'd like to thank all the cricket fans, here in NZ and around the world for all their support throughout the years."

International career

Guptill burst onto the international scene in 2009 when he became the first New Zealander to score a century on ODI debut, against the West Indies at Eden Park. The same year he was named in the ICC's World ODI XI.

He became the first New Zealander to score an ODI double-century at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2015 when he smashed 237 not-out in the quarter-final win over the West Indies in Wellington.

That innings, along with his unbeaten 189 against England in Southampton in 2013, and his 180 not-out against South Africa at Hamilton in 2017, rank as three of New Zealand's top four individual ODI scores.

Guptill also scored two T20I hundreds: 101 not out off 69 balls against South Africa at East London's Buffalo Park in 2012, and 105 off 54 balls against Australia six years later in Auckland.

He played 47 Tests for New Zealand, scoring 17 half-centuries and three hundreds: 189 v Bangladesh at Seddon Park in 2010, 109 v Zimbabwe at Bulawayo's Queens Sports Club ground in 2011, and 156 v Sri Lanka in Dunedin in 2015.

Guptill hit 1385 fours and 383 sixes during his international career.

His international career will be acknowledged during the Black Caps' third and final day-night ODI against Sri Lanka at Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday.

The ground is a fitting venue for a Guptill tribute, given his West Auckland roots and the fact he holds the ground's ODI (818) and T20I (626) run-scoring records.

Martin Guptill playing for the Auckland Aces. He will continue to ply his trade in T20 franchise cricket for the foreseeable future. Photo: Getty Images

'One of the finest short format batsmen'

New Zealand Cricket boss Scott Weenink said Guptill would be remembered as one of the finest short format batsmen in the world.

"Martin was as good as anyone else in the world. It never really mattered what the equation was, if he was at the crease anything was possible; there was always hope.

"There was a period, roughly between the 2015 and 2019 ICC World Cups, when he was almost without peer, he was that good.

"It's appropriate, now he's formally announced his retirement from the international arena, that we officially acknowledge and celebrate his contribution to the Black Caps.

"I know I can speak on behalf of fans, team-mates, opponents, and everyone at NZC when I say, thank you Martin Guptill - and well played."

Black Caps test captain Tom Latham said Guptill was a true match-winner.

"Firstly, I'd just like to congratulate Gup on a fantastic international career.

"I was fortunate to open the batting with him for the Black Caps over many years and I often felt I had the best seat in the house to watch him go about his work.

"On his day Gup was world class and his crisp ball striking and timing could take down the best bowling attacks in the world.

"His numbers speak for themselves, but it was the matches he helped us win that I'll remember, along with the way he set the standard in the field.

"I wish him all the best for what the future holds and hope to see him around a cricket ground soon."

Martin Guptill stats

• 13-year international career

• 1367 international matches (198 ODIs, 122 T20Is, 47 Tests)

• Black Caps all-time leading T20I run scorer (3531)

• Black Caps third all-time leading ODI run scorer (7346)

• Second-most T20I appearances for BLACKCAPS (122)

• New Zealand's highest ever ODI score (237* against West Indies in Wellington - 2015 World Cup)

• First player to score an ODI double century for NZ

• Most runs in ODIs at Eden Park (818)

• Most runs in T20Is at Eden Park (626)

• All-time leading run scorer at Eden Park