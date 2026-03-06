Sydenham's Mitch Gardner believes his side are "in the driver's seat" in the Metro two-day competition. PHOTO: KEVIN CONGDON

Sydenham captain Mitch Gardner believes his side are in the “driver’s seat” in the Metro two-day cricket competition with two rounds to play.

They currently top the table, four points ahead of Heathcote, and will play sixth-place Lancaster Park on Saturday.

Gardner was confident his team would be able to keep winning games after beating Old Boys by eight wickets, when Matt Tromp (50 not out) and Aarush Bhagwat (47 not out) took charge to chase down 134.

“It can be quite tough to get outright results, but we do have a couple of games where we back ourselves to at least win some first-innings points,” Gardner said.

“We probably are in the driver’s seat in terms of that there are teams chasing us, but a lot can happen in the next four weeks.”

He said Lancaster Park would pose a threat after they beat East Shirley, with opener Scott Duggan scoring 128 not out.

“They have quite a young team at the minute in a bit of a rebuild phase, but they still have some experienced players like (Duggan) and Theo Van Woerkom, Michael Davidson if he's around. These guys are match winners and bring that winning mentality to the young fellas in their team.”

Heathcote dispatched Riccarton by seven wickets on Saturday and play Old Boys this weekend. Old Boys, alongside St Albans and Burnside, are not out of the reckoning yet if Sydenham or Heathcote slip up.

Burnside, who beat St Albans by eight wickets, play bottom-placed Riccarton at home, while St Albans meet East Shirley at Burwood Park.

All games start at 10.30am on Saturday with the second day set to take place next weekend.

METRO TWO-DAY POINTS

Sydenham 72.25; Heathcote 70.36; St Albans 58.05; Old Boys 56.49; Burnside 54.47; Lancaster Park 42.62; East Shirley 26.88; Riccarton 25.55

ROUND 6 (10.30AM SAT)