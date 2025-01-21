Nigeria stun NZ at Women's U19 T20 World Cup

Nigeria celebrate their shock win over New Zealand. Photo: Getty Images

The New Zealand under-19 women's cricket team has been stunned by Nigeria at the T20 World Cup in Malaysia.

The Nigerians were overjoyed at registering their maiden win at their first U19 T20 World Cup.

In a rain-affected match in Sarawak, they scored 65 for six in their 13 overs.

New Zealand struggled in their turn at bat, with Kate Irwin run out off the first ball and fellow opener Emma McLeod dismissed in the third over.

New Zealand needed 17 runs off the last two overs to claim the win and got eight off the penultimate over with captain Tash Wakelin hitting a boundary off the last ball.

They required nine runs off the final over but couldn't manage it, eventually being beaten by two runs.

Wakelin scored 18, while Anika Todd top-scored with 19.

The New Zealanders were beaten by South Africa in their opening match, another affected by wet weather.

If they are to advance to the playoffs, they have to beat Samoa on Wednesday.

South Africa lead Group C after beating Samoa by 10 wickets on Monday.

The Samoans only managed 16 runs off 9.1 overs, with Nthabiseng Nini taking three for four off two overs.

South Africa knocked off the winning runs in just 1.4 overs.