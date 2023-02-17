Notes from the slip, February 17th

Todd Astle. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Former Black Caps and Canterbury legspinner Todd Astle this week announced on a Canterbury Cricket social media page he was retiring after a career spanning nearly two decades.

Astle has been a wonderful servant for Canterbury since making his first-class debut for the province in December 2005 against Wellington at the Village Green.

He picked up the wicket of Michael Parlane. Canterbury lost by an innings and 109 runs, which is extraordinary when you consider the calibre of Astle’s team-mates.

He shared that dressing room with the likes of Gary Stead, Michael Papps, Peter Fulton, Chris Harris, Andrew Ellis and Paul Wiseman.

Astle went on to play 310 games for Canterbury, amassing 6619 runs and 510 wickets across all three formats.

The former opening batter became the first Canterbury player to take 300 first-class wickets.

His final tally of 303 came at an average of 31.36 and included 12 five-wicket bags and he took 10 wickets in a match once.

His batting suffered as he spent more time at the bowling crease.

But in 105 first-class games for Canterbury, he notched 4077 runs at an average of 26.82.

As an all-rounder, Astle was criminally under-rated and perhaps could have played more for his country.

He did, however, play five tests, nine ODIs and five T20s for the Black Caps.

Clubbing it

Results from the Dunedin Female League are still very hit and miss.

Pending makes a regular appearance in lieu of an actual scorecard.

But last week’s results are in.

The Lightning (144/5) beat the Storm (98/7) at Kensington Oval.

Isy Parry top-scored with a hard-hit 65 and nabbed two for 15 for the Lightning.

The Fire (111/4) beat the Thunder (110/7) at Bishopscourt.

Beth O’Connor was the standout with three for 14 off five.

The declaration

The Volts did not bat, bowl or field that well last season.

Today they will make a second appearance in the playoffs this summer.

They were knocked out of the Super Smash by eventual champions Northern Districts after a very decent T20 campaign.

But they get a second opportunity to reach a final when they play Canterbury in the Ford Trophy elimination final today.

Honestly, I would not have predicted that at the beginning of the summer.

It has been an impressive turnaround.