Notes from the slip, March 10th

Doubt has always had a permanent residence in the heads of Black Caps supporters. For most of the past decade, they have been fighting and losing the battle for our attention with joy.

The Black Caps have been good, very good.

But last summer, doubt expanded its campaign during the home loss to Bangladesh and South Africa and we ceded so much ground we can’t shake it despite Neil Wagner bowling New Zealand to an utterly fascinating one-run win over England.

Our ageing bowling attack troubles us.

The thought that there might be a passenger or two in the batting line-up has gained traction as well.

And down we spiral towards the final panicked screams of "where are all the young players coming from?"

Fear not. Notes From Slip has named a 25-and-under New Zealand team, which should help ease any unease you may be experiencing.

Jacob Cumming

Taking a punt on the 19-year-old Otago opener. Has a good technique, plenty of grit and is hungry for runs.

Rachin Ravindra

The 23-year-old Wellingtonian has already made three appearances at test level and the left-hander has built a very good first-class record of 2700 runs at 39.13. Can bowl a little as well.

Dean Foxcroft

The 24-year-old South African-born player will need clearance from the ICC first, but he was the best player in the Super Smash this season and scored a maiden first-class century last month.

Muhammad Abbas

The 19-year-old has scored 243 runs in two first-class games for Wellington. Very early days, but the youngster, who also bowls left-arm seamers, really looks the goods. He crunched 79 on debut against Otago and followed up with a patient 130 against Auckland.

Katene Clarke

The 23-year-old Northern Districts top-order batter might end up like George Worker. Dominant in coloured clothing and so-so in whites. But the way test cricket is played these days, he should fit right in.

Nathan Smith

The 24-year-old is a Wellingtonian these days but made his debut for Otago as a 17-year-old. Closing in on 1500 runs and 100 wickets in first-class cricket.

Max Chu

The 22-year-old Otago gloveman is a slick performer behind the sticks and his batting improves every season.

Fraser Sheat

The 24-year-old has nabbed 84 wickets at 25.54 in 26 games for Canterbury. That is an impressive record by anyone’s standards.

William O’Rourke

The strapping 21-year-old Cantabrian is still making his way in first-class cricket but has lots of potential.

Ben Sears

The old man of the team at 25, Sears is a brisk right-armer with six internationals for the Dutch under his belt and 49 first-class wickets at 24.85.

Adithya Ashok

Just 20 and turning it square. The wrist spinner nabbed a five-wicket bag for Auckland this week.

