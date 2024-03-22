Notes from the Slip, March 22nd

Michael Bracewell. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES Hitting the mark

Otago’s resurgence in the Plunket Shield was awfully short-lived.

The gloss from the nine-wicket win over Canterbury got rubbed off by Wellington all-rounder Michael Bracewell, who took eight for 41 to help roll the Volts for 99 in their second innings and lift the Firebirds to an innings victory with a day to spare.

Couple of things to add here. Michael’s eight for 41 was an improvement on the eight for 81 his uncle John Bracewell and the seven for 35 his cousin Doug Bracewell managed.

Secondly, it was the best bowling performance for Wellington since Evan Gray took eight for 37 against Canterbury in 1985-86.

It has also set up a virtual final with Northern Districts in Hamilton. That match gets under way on Sunday. The Volts, meanwhile, will be trying to avoid the wooden spoon when they play Central Districts in Napier.

Auckland are hosting Canterbury in the other fixture.

Crease bound

Why did New Zealand Cricket hold their awards evening before the end of the domestic season?

Clubbing it

North East Valley, who play Albion in the Dunedin one-day final at Logan Park tomorrow, wrapped up the Bing Harris Shield a couple of weeks ago, and we had hoped to photograph the team before their game on Saturday.

We have done this as long as anyone can remember but had to break with the long-standing tradition this year despite our best efforts to convince the Swans and the Otago Cricket Association it was worth any inconvenience.

The promised supplied photograph never arrived, either, which was a shame.

No other major newspaper in New Zealand still covers club cricket.

We still see value in providing coverage of our local competitions but we need buy-in from the clubs and the OCA.

The OCA have found inconvenience in the funniest places this summer. They refused to comment about the non-contracting of the Sparks’ best player, Kate Ebrahim.

They declined interview requests when Volts coach Dion Ebrahim resigned.

We still do not really know why Dion left and why Kate was not wanted.

The declaration

What is the very first lesson in journalism?

Don’t make yourself the centre of the story.

It is a good rule and I should have followed it.

Thanks for reading. That’s Notes from Slip done for another summer.

Back next year unless Winston Peters has us all ground to pulp.