Notes from the slip, November 24th

Jack Hobbs. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES FILES

This week all the heavy lifting has been done by a reader.

Confirmed cricket tragic Russell Smith spotted last week’s article on New Zealand first-class records that are unlikely to be broken and countered with his own list, which was just too good not to publish.

Here are the highlights —

Most first-class runs in a career and most centuries

Jack Hobbs (ENG) 61,760 runs, 199 centuries

Leading New Zealanders: Glenn Turner 34,346 (103 centuries), John Wright 25,073 (59), Martin Crowe 19,608 (71), Bert Sutcliffe 17,447 (44), Geoff Howarth 17,294 (32), John Reid 16,128 (39), Stephen Fleming 16,409 (35).

Most first-class wickets in a career

Wilfred Rhodes (ENG) 4204 wickets

Leading New Zealanders: Richard Hadlee 1490, Clarrie Grimmett (Caversham’s own!) 1424.

Most wickets in a first-class match

Jim Laker (ENG) 19/90 (v Australia, Manchester, 1956)

Leading New Zealanders (since 1900): Alex Tait 16/130, ND v Auckland at Hamilton, February 1997; Stephen Boock 15/104, Otago v Auckland at Carisbrook, January 1990; and, of course, Richard Hadlee 15/123 at the ‘Gabba, November 1985.

Most runs in a test series

Don Bradman (AUS) 974, Wally Hammond (ENG) 905

Leading New Zealanders: Glenn Turner 672 (v West Indies 1972); Bert Sutcliffe 611 (v India 1955-56); John Reid 546 (v South Africa 1961-62).

Lowest test innings total

New Zealand 26 v England, Eden Park 1955

"Unfortunately, we all know this one," Smith commented.

"I live for the day when someone takes this record away. There was hope in November 2011 when Australia slumped to 21/9 v South Africa (they made 47) and in March 2018 in the day-night test at Eden Park when England were 23/8 (they made 58).

Highest total in a first-class innings

Victoria 1107 v NSW, Melbourne, December 1926

"Just to show that you never know in cricket, in the return Sheffield Shield match played in Sydney only a month later, Victoria, fresh from their 1107 and a win by an innings and 656 runs, were all out for 35 and went on to lose by an innings and 253."

Thanks for all your hard work this week, Russell. Let me know where I send the cheque :)

