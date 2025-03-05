NZ, Proteas coy about influence India possesses

Gary Stead. Photo: Getty Images

India have too much power.

But ICC semifinal opponents New Zealand and South Africa will not say so publicly.

While the rest of the teams at the ICC Champions Trophy have been skipping between venues, India have set up camp in Dubai.

They refused to play in Pakistan where the bulk of the tournament is being hosted.

That has created some nutty scheduling as teams have bent themselves all out of shape just to accommodate one all-powerful team.

Take the Proteas, for example. They play the Black Caps in the second semifinal in Lahore tonight.

They took an 18-hour stopover in Dubai following their final round-robin game.

Why?

Well, if New Zealand had managed to beat India on Sunday night (New Zealand time) then they would have been scheduled to play India in Dubai in the first semifinal.

Australia travelled to Dubai just in case as well. It did not turn out to be a wasted trip for them.

But for South Africa, it was a long way to go for a ‘‘walk’’ and ‘‘some nice steak’’.

That is how Proteas wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen described it.

He was careful not to make too many waves, indicating they took the stopover in their stride.

‘‘We knew that there was a big possibility that we might have to fly up and down,’’ Klaasen said.

‘‘It's not ideal for the bodies, but at least we had some time to get out and walk around and get loose and just had some nice steak, to be fair.’’

The Proteas left Pakistan for Dubai after their final round-robin game against England and then flew back to Pakistan the next day.

The Black Caps had a longer stopover. But they left Dubai at 4am in morning which was ‘‘a quick turnaround’’, Black Caps coach Gary Stead said.

‘‘We had a day here yesterday to try and recover and to try and get some sleep into the guys for the recovery,’’ he said.

‘‘We’re lucky the trip is not too far. It is two and a-half hours or so, so it is like popping across the Tasman I suppose.

‘‘But I don’t think it will be a distraction for either team. We’ve known what [the schedule] could be for a long time now.

‘‘Whilst you can’t prepare yourself physically, you can mentally I think for what you’re going to face.’’

But both sides have been in good form.

The Black Caps recorded comfortable wins against Pakistan and Bangladesh, before struggling against India’s spin attack in Dubai.

South Africa brushed aside Afghanistan in their opening game and destroyed England by seven wickets, while their match against Australia was abandoned without a ball bowled.

‘‘South Africa are a very, very good side,’’ Stead said.

‘‘I think their results in a number of World Cups and their recent history has shown that.

‘‘But when you get to this stage of the competition, all four teams could win it and you really just have to play very, very well on the day and put the opposition under pressure and win the key moments.

‘‘I firmly believe we are capable doing of that as I believe South Africa are as well.’’