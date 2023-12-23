NZ skittled for 98 in third ODI

New Zealand's Adam Milne is bowled by Bangladesh's Soumya Sarkar. Photo Getty Images

New Zealand have been knocked over for under 100 in the third one day match against Bangladesh in Napier today.

The visitors, two down in the three-match series, won the toss and opted to field.

It turned out to be a good decision, as they soon had the home side in trouble, from which they never recovered, and were all out for 98 in the 32nd over.

Opener Will Young top-scored for the Black Caps with 26, while captain Tom Latham managed 21 and Josh Clarkson 16.

The Bangladeshis shared the wickets, with Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Soumya Sarkar each taking three.