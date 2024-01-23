NZ under-19 off to winning start

The Baby Black Caps have started their tilt at a world championship with a relatively comfortable win.

New Zealand beat Nepal by 64 runs at the under-19 world cup in South Africa yesterday.

Rising star Snehith Reddy smashed an unbeaten ton to guide his side to an imposing total of 302 for eight in East London.

Reddy, who only turned 17 in November, blasted 147 off 125 balls, including 11 fours and four sixes.

He and captain Oscar Jackson (75 off 81 balls) added 157 for the fourth wicket for the New Zealand side.

Otago middle-order batter Zac Cumming was out for a golden duck, while provincial team-mate Mason Clarke did not have to bat.

Nepal’s reply was built around a classy 90 from opener Deepak Bohara, but he lacked support.

Clarke, of Queenstown, bowled exceptionally well to finish with three for 25 off eight overs.

Jackson added two for 25, while Cumming had one for 39 off seven as Nepal batted out their overs to finish on 238 for nine.

New Zealand play Afghanistan tonight.

— Wellington-Tasman claimed a crushing victory in the New Zealand over-50s tournament final in Dunedin yesterday.

Former Otago cricketer Scott McHardy powered the combined side to 231 for eight off their 45 overs at Sunnyvale with a fine knock of 83 off 111 balls (three fours, two sixes).

In reply, Auckland were rolled for just 71 in the 24th over. Former Black Caps bowler Richard Petrie claimed four for 13 off seven overs.

Former first-class cricketer Robbie Frew scored 64 to lead the Canterbury-Otago Mainlanders to a 16-run win over Districts.

The Mainlanders beat Wellington-Tasman by five wickets in the division two final.

— Otago’s youngsters have been playing some good cricket at the national under-17 boys tournament at Lincoln.

In a drawn two-day game that finished yesterday, Otago scored 363 and dismissed Wellington for 224. Otago then rattled up 63 for one before declaring and getting a little bowling practice late in the day.

Rising star Hugo Bogue continued his exciting form with 108 off just 91 balls, Luke Marsh cracked 107, and Caleb Walker scored 66.

Alfie Omelvena-Flame then took five for 66 for Otago.

It followed a two-day game against Northern Districts that featured a fine double from opener Jack Kelly (106 and 40), 61 to Walker, and a four-wicket bag to Luke Murray.

The Otago lads have a break today before one-day games tomorrow and Thursday.