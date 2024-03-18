Oamaru v Union Borton Cup final

Oamaru and Union will play in the 31st edition of the Borton Cup senior final, after beating Glenavy and St Kevin’s respectively on Saturday.

In their semifinal against Glenavy, Oamaru showed why they will be the firm favourites this weekend with a comprehensive 194-run victory.

Oamaru were again in fine form with the bat, recording their fourth score of over 250 in as many games.

Two early wickets fell before Luke Taylor (88) combined with Lachlan Brookes (35), then Stephan Grobler (34), to put their side firmly on top.

Regan George (28) then took over from Taylor, and Jordan Bartlett (34) and the Oamaru tail pushed their total to 264 for eight off their 50 overs.

Ross McCulloch led the Glenavy bowlers with three for 50, and Jordan Mulligan took two for 36.

Glenavy were rocked early in their reply and they never recovered, falling for just 70 in 30 overs.

Liam Direen. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Brookes (three for 13), Bradley Flint (three for 24) and Reece Curle (two for 13) produced a fine bowling display for Oamaru.

Asked to bat in their semifinal against St Kevin’s, Union were led by opener Thomas Anderson (74).

Finding his side 37 for three, he put on 48 with Scott Kitto (32) and was eventually the last wicket to fall as Union reached 186 all out in 43 overs.

Jacob Fowler took three for 21 for St Kevin’s, supported by Liam Direen (two for 31), Campbell Fowler (two for 36) and Hamish Fowler (two for 39).

Union took the first four St Kevin’s wickets for only 20 runs.

Direen (39) and Liam Cameron (20) then looked to be slowly bringing their team back into the game.

But with the loss of Direen with the score on 66 then Cameron on 86, the chances for St Kevin’s had effectively disappeared, and the schoolboys were all out for 126 in 42 overs.

For Union, Kitto took three for 22 and Anuj Mishra three for 24.

Oamaru will be hoping for a treble, having already won the Payne Tempero Cup and D.G. Shield, while Union will attempt a rare Dick Hunt and Borton Cup double.

— Scott Cameron