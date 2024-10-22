Otago keeper called up to world champion White Ferns

Otago's Polly Inglis will join up with the world champion White Ferns in India. File photo: Peter McIntosh

Otago wicketkeeper-batter Polly Inglis has earned her maiden call-up to the White Ferns for the ODI series against India which starts on Thursday.

The uncapped 28-year-old received her first New Zealand Cricket central contract in June, and has previously played for New Zealand A.

Auckland batter Lauren Down has also been included in the 15-player squad, after making her return to international cricket in July following a maternity break.

Central pace-bowler Rosemary Mair has been rested for the series as part of her long-term rehabilitation from a serious back injury sustained earlier this year.

Mair's bowling loads were managed through the recent T20 World Cup, and it was determined further management was needed before she returned to 50-over cricket.

Mair and off-spinner Leigh Kasperek were the only omissions from the squad who competed in the recent T20 World Cup-winning campaign in the UAE.

Head coach Ben Sawyer said the selection of Inglis was a nod to the future.

"She put her hand up in last season's Hallyburton Johnstone Shield one-day competition and throughout the New Zealand A series against England, so it's a great next step for her."

Sawyer said the tour was an exciting opportunity for the full tour party.

"Touring India is one of the great experiences in world cricket. It's such a special place to come and I know everyone is looking forward to the challenge ahead.

"Alongside trying to win the series, the tour will serve as important preparation for next year's ODI World Cup in India."

"We're relishing the [World Cup final] win, but when we get to India we'll need to refocus and set our sights on the next challenge."

White Ferns ODI squad for India

Sophie Devine (C) - Wellington Blaze

Suzie Bates - Otago Sparks

Eden Carson - Otago Sparks

Lauren Down - Auckland Hearts

Izzy Gaze - Auckland Hearts

Maddy Green - Auckland Hearts

Brooke Halliday - Auckland Hearts

Polly Inglis - Otago Sparks

Fran Jonas - Auckland Hearts

Jess Kerr - Wellington Blaze

Melie Kerr - Wellington Blaze

Molly Penfold - Wellington Blaze

Georgia Plimmer - Wellington Blaze

Hannah Rowe - Central Hinds

Lea Tahuhu - Canterbury Magicians

India Schedule

1st ODI - Thursday 24 October - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad - 9pm NZT

2nd ODI - Sunday 27 October - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad - 9pm NZT

3rd ODI - Tuesday 29 October - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad - 9pm NZT