Tuesday, 22 October 2024

Otago keeper called up to world champion White Ferns

    1. Sport
    2. Cricket

    Otago's Polly Inglis will join up with the world champion White Ferns in India. File photo: Peter...
    Otago's Polly Inglis will join up with the world champion White Ferns in India. File photo: Peter McIntosh
    Otago wicketkeeper-batter Polly Inglis has earned her maiden call-up to the White Ferns for the ODI series against India which starts on Thursday.

    The uncapped 28-year-old received her first New Zealand Cricket central contract in June, and has previously played for New Zealand A.

    Auckland batter Lauren Down has also been included in the 15-player squad, after making her return to international cricket in July following a maternity break.

    Central pace-bowler Rosemary Mair has been rested for the series as part of her long-term rehabilitation from a serious back injury sustained earlier this year.

    Mair's bowling loads were managed through the recent T20 World Cup, and it was determined further management was needed before she returned to 50-over cricket.

    Mair and off-spinner Leigh Kasperek were the only omissions from the squad who competed in the recent T20 World Cup-winning campaign in the UAE.

    Head coach Ben Sawyer said the selection of Inglis was a nod to the future.

    "She put her hand up in last season's Hallyburton Johnstone Shield one-day competition and throughout the New Zealand A series against England, so it's a great next step for her."

    Sawyer said the tour was an exciting opportunity for the full tour party.

    "Touring India is one of the great experiences in world cricket. It's such a special place to come and I know everyone is looking forward to the challenge ahead.

    "Alongside trying to win the series, the tour will serve as important preparation for next year's ODI World Cup in India."

    "We're relishing the [World Cup final] win, but when we get to India we'll need to refocus and set our sights on the next challenge."

    White Ferns ODI squad for India

    Sophie Devine (C) - Wellington Blaze

    Suzie Bates - Otago Sparks

    Eden Carson - Otago Sparks

    Lauren Down - Auckland Hearts

    Izzy Gaze - Auckland Hearts

    Maddy Green - Auckland Hearts

    Brooke Halliday - Auckland Hearts

    Polly Inglis - Otago Sparks

    Fran Jonas - Auckland Hearts

    Jess Kerr - Wellington Blaze

    Melie Kerr - Wellington Blaze

    Molly Penfold - Wellington Blaze

    Georgia Plimmer - Wellington Blaze

    Hannah Rowe - Central Hinds

    Lea Tahuhu - Canterbury Magicians

    India Schedule

    1st ODI - Thursday 24 October - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad - 9pm NZT

    2nd ODI - Sunday 27 October - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad - 9pm NZT

    3rd ODI - Tuesday 29 October - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad - 9pm NZT

    RNZ

    OUTSTREAM