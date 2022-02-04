Otago Volts facing daunting Stags line-up

Dion Ebrahim

Otago will go into one-dayers against Central Districts in Dunedin today and on Sunday with extra bowling resources.

And the Volts may need them.

The Stags have named an impressive batting line-up that includes Ross Taylor, Will Young and Tom Bruce.

The bowling department is just as threatening. Doug Bracewell, Adam Milne, Seth Rance and Blair Tickner have all played international cricket and form a formidable quartet.

The Stags also sit at the top of the standings with two wins from three games, so the visitors will present a stern challenge.

Otago coach Dion Ebrahim has opted to bolster the bowling at the expense of the batting.

That means there is no room for Llew Johnson or Dale Phillips.

Josh Finnie is still recovering from a head knock he suffered last year. It is hoped the all-rounder will be available for the final three round robin games.

"Obviously, it is going to be a fresh wicket at Uni Oval," he said, adding the overhead conditions were also likely to contribute to a seamer-friendly surface.

"So we’ve gone with four seam options with two all-round spin options. We think that is the best balance at this stage."

The Volts’ most recent one-day match was a month ago, but a memorable occasion. They beat Canterbury by 53 runs in Rangiora.

Left-arm spinner Ben Lockrose made a major contribution with three for 36.

But with regular spinner Michael Rippon back in the side following an injury layoff, and Anaru Kitchen also in the team, there is no room for the talented 21-year-old.

"We are well aware of his ability at this level, so it is very much about trying to find an opportunity when conditions allow us to potentially play three spinners."

The three-team playoff structure had to be abandoned this season due to Covid, so it is a straight final instead.

That means there is less room to manoeuvre if you string a few bad results together. Each game carries a little more weight as a consequence.

The Volts are in third place with two wins from four games. A couple of consecutive wins over the Stags will boost their prospects.

"Every game is pivotal in the context of the season but getting to play back-to-back games against the same opposition makes it more critical."

Ebrahim said the players had a short break at the end of the Super Smash to recharge.

But they have got in plenty of practise on grass in preparation for the next two games.

Ford Trophy

Dunedin, 11am

Otago: Hamish Rutherford (captain), Mitch Renwick, Neil Broom, Nick Kelly, Anaru Kitchen, Michael Rippon, Max Chu, Angus McKenzie, Jacob Duffy, Michael Rae, Matt Bacon, Travis Muller, Jarrod McKay.

Central Districts: Ben Smith, Bayley Wiggins, Will Young, Ross Taylor, Tom Bruce (captain), Josh Clarkson, Doug Bracewell, Adam Milne, Seth Rance, Blair Tickner, Jayden Lennox, Joey Field, Brad Schmulian.