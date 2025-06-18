Otago's Bella James earns White Ferns contract

Otago's Bella James has earned White Ferns central contract. Photo: Peter McIntosh

Otago opener Bella James and Auckland left-arm seamer Bree Illing have earned their maiden White Ferns central contracts for the 2025-26 season.

James’ contract comes after several seasons of hard work on the domestic scene which earned her a maiden international call up nearly ten years on from the day in 2014 when she made her Sparks debut at just 16 years of age.

James has been a key part in the Sparks’ batting unit, producing consistent performances throughout the season and assisting the Sparks in claiming back-to-back Hallyburton Johnstone Shield (HBJ) titles.

Her ball-striking confidence was evident on her White Ferns debut when she struck her first international boundary, a six, off the ICC’s third-ranked ODI bowler, Megan Schutt, during December’s Rosebowl series against Australia.

Illing, 21, made her domestic debut in 2022 and has quickly climbed the ranks, becoming the Hearts’ leading wicket-taker just three seasons later.

Her left-arm swing has proved a force to be reckoned with, claiming 29 wickets across both formats this season, 21 of which were during Auckland’s HB campaign at an average of 21, including two four-wicket bags: 4-39 and 4-49.

Illing’s memorable summer continued when she made her ODI and T20I debuts against Sri Lanka, claiming six wickets across the two series, including the prized wicket of visiting captain Chamari Athapaththu on two occasions.

Illing and James, who are currently on a New Zealand A tour in England, assume the contract vacancies left by the recently retired Hayley Jensen, and Sophie Devine — who opted for a casual playing agreement.

White Ferns coach Ben Sawyer praised Illing and James.

"Bella’s been a consistent performer at the domestic level and had a great debut series against Australia last year," Sawyer said.

"She’s got the competencies that we believe will succeed at the international level.

"Bree had an outstanding series against Sri Lanka.

"To show up the way she did against a world class batter like Chamari shows she’s ready for international cricket."

White Fern contracts 2025-26: Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Lauren Down, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Bree Illing, Polly Inglis, Bella James, Fran Jonas, Jess Kerr, Melie Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu.

— APL