Bates, Devine to bring up milestones

Suzie Bates talks at the White Ferns press conference yesterday at the Cricket World Cup. Photo: Getty Images

The White Ferns' World Cup match against South Africa is set to be a double milestone match, with veterans Suzie Bates and Sophie Devine chalking up big numbers.

Otago great Bates, 38, is set to be the first woman to play 350 international games, while team skipper Devine, 36, will play her 300th match, in Indore with a 10.30pm scheduled start tonight.

Bates played her first ODI as a 19-year-old against India in 2006, while a few months later Devine made her debut in Australia, aged just 17.

"To think together we have played 650 internationals for the White Ferns is kinda unbelievable and we want to make sure we finish that game on a good note so we can celebrate," Bates said.

But she hastened to add that they would first be pushing the milestones to one side and focus on the job at hand.

"We will recognise it's a special day but our focus is on making sure we win that game and play well."

While Bates is the first to reach 350, Devine will be the seventh female player to reach the 300 mark, with India's Mithali Raj and Harmanpreet Kaur, England's Charlotte Edwards and Danni Wyatt-Hodge and Australia's Ellyse Perry also in the club.

Sophie Devine (left) and Suzie Bates sing the national anthem before a White Ferns match in 2016. Photo: Getty Images

Bates joked about the "golden milestones" at a press conference in Indore.

"Yeah, there's probably a little bit of embarrassment from both of us.

"We just feel that when we celebrate these milestones, it's just because we're getting old. But yeah, it's one of those things that maybe in the moment, you probably take for granted, and it's a World Cup game, and it's another game of cricket we want to contribute to and we don't want to get too carried away with that milestone.

"But I know after the game, Sophie and I will sit and reminisce on how far we've come, not only as players together throughout this career, but as a team.

"I just think there's been so much growth in New Zealand women's cricket and those younger players coming through. So, yeah, we'll be really proud. But in the morning, I think we'll just be trying to get on with the cricket.

"And it's something in ten years' time when we're both not playing, we might have a cup of coffee and think how cool it was to do it in Indore in India."

Devine: impossible to replace

Bates paid tribute to Devine, who will retire from one-day internationals after this tournament, but will remain available for T20s.

"You're not ever going to be able to replace a Sophie Devine.

"I think she has changed the game through her power with the bat. I know every opposition fears the way she plays the game.

"We haven't had many players like that from New Zealand who can take the game away from an opposition."

Suzie Bates in action for the Otago Sparks last year. Photo: Gregor Richardson

Devine's bowling and captaincy skills added to her all-round value.

"I'm really glad it's just 50 over cricket she has talked about stepping away from. It probably feels right with the World Cup four years away that there is plenty of 20-over cricket for her to contribute," Bates said.

"World cricket is going to find it hard to find an all rounder as explosive as her."

Tonight's match is a big one for both sides, as the White Ferns lost their opener to Australia by 89 runs in Indore in central-west India, despite a century from Devine, while the South Africans lost their first match against England, being bowled out for just 69 in Guwahati in north-east India.

Bates said playing again in Indore should give the New Zealanders an advantage.

"It's not only playing in the same conditions, but not having to travel after that game."

But she warned of the threat the South Africans would pose.

"South Africa are going to be hurting after their first game. I know how South Africans are and I know they are going to bounce back."

Bates also offered two phases where the White Ferns were lacking against Australia.

"If we can improve both ball and bat power plays I think we will be in really good position."