Phillips enjoying freedom of being regular opener

Dale Philips. Photo: Getty Images

The competition needs to see more of Dale Phillips.

The Otago opener has found the recipe for consistency this season and he has turned it into plenty of runs.

The 26-year-old right-hander is the leading scorer in the Ford Trophy.

He has amassed 418 runs at an average of 46.44. A good chunk of those runs have been scored through the covers.

He likes to get on the front foot and thump the ball in that direction.

It is pretty to watch.

The catalyst for his form was a T20 knock he played against Central Districts in Palmerston North last month.

The measured and mild-mannered little brother of Black Caps all-rounder Glenn Phillips went just a little made, walloping 35 from 11 balls while pursuing a modest target.

It was quite the show of force, innovation and old-fashioned good timing.

The Volts will need him to deliver again tomorrow when they host Northern Districts in Invercargill.

For Otago to slip into the Ford Trophy playoffs, they will need to win and to pray Wellington beat Central Districts in New Plymouth.

If that scenario pans out, it will then come down to who can win with a bonus point.

If they both fail or both succeed, the next tie-breaker is net run rate.

If the game is rained out in New Plymouth, then a win will be enough for Otago to progress.

Auckland and Canterbury are already through to the playoffs, while Northern Districts have fallen out of contention.

The Volts gave themselves one last chance to make it thanks to a five-wicket win against Central Districts in Napier on Tuesday.

Phillips anchored the chase with a quality innings of 58 from 59 balls.

If the Volts can make it into the playoffs, they have the carrot of playing in Dunedin, which will host both the Ford Trophy elimination final and the final.

The competition, and the home fans, will get another look at his form.

"Yeah, things have been feeling real good lately," he said when asked about his productive patch.

"I’ve been working on a bit of stuff throughout the Super Smash and leading into these last few rounds of Ford Trophy. It seems to have clicked quite nicely."

"For me, it's all about getting into a set and strong position early and then not thinking too far ahead in terms of what's happening in the over or the game but actually just watching the ball and reacting."

Phillips has had stints at the top of the Otago order before but has been trusted in the role this season and has enjoyed a consistent run in the spot.

"It's a role that I've actually always been pushing for because I think it's a role that suits my game style.

"And with Ash [Noffke, Otago coach] coming in and having the confidence and belief that it's the right one for me too, it has just given me the freedom to go out there and express myself.

"My first priority is always to try and find a way to throw punches early and put the bowlers under the pump whenever I can.

"But at the same time I'm still trying to assess each pitch and each situation, so I'm not being reckless but still always trying to find a way to be positive and keep the game moving forward."

He has struck a nice balance based on his performances.

Experienced seamer Matt Bacon is the other standout performer for Otago in the campaign.

He is five wickets clear at the top of the list of leading wicket-takers.

The right-armer has grabbed 19 at an average of 18 and has picked up the slack in the absence of Black Cap Jacob Duffy.