Phillips finds confidence to attack ball

Dale Phillips. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Dale Phillips has a new-found freedom.

It certainly shows in the way the Otago Volts opener has attacked every ball sent his way.

Phillips started the new year by crunching 45 off 28 balls against Canterbury and followed up with 35 off just 11 balls against Central.

He whacked another 43 off 25 balls against Wellington earlier this week and has really showed no signs of slowing down.

He has notched 159 runs for Otago — and was just overtaken by Max Chu as Otago’s leading scorer, with 190, after his efforts against Northern on Thursday — at a strike rate of 170.97.

"I think I’ve kind of found a nice role that works for me and actually suits my game style," Phillips said.

"Just being able to go out there and express myself, knowing that sometimes it might not work, but when it does it could change a game.

"Just freedom and the confidence ... making sure that whenever I go out there it’s just getting still and playing good cricket shots as opposed to slogging, really."

Phillips, who debuted for the Volts in 2019, is enjoying this season and praised new coach Ashley Noffke’s influence on the group.

"It’s been good. [The] new coach has really brought about some good changes.

"The team’s really playing a nice positive brand and I think that’s kind of been shown, especially in these last few T20s.

"We’re really taking it to other teams as opposed to sitting back and waiting for things to happen."

Otago remain top of the Super Smash ladder but had an eight-run loss on Thursday.

Northern exploded with 212 for two — including an opening partnership of 194 runs — but the Volts put in a brave fight back and came within an inch of snatching a win in the end.

Phillips acknowledged it was not the start they intended, especially with the ball, as the only two wickets came from run outs.

"Obviously wasn’t how we planned to start ... but I think it was a pretty nice wicket and we know that the ground is small, so anything was going to be chase-able.

"We showed we got pretty close there in the end — nail-biter of a game.

"Unfortunately, one or two more better overs and we might have had it."

Otago are home to Wellington today, who they had a 15-run win against earlier this week.

They needed "more of the same" and a better start to take it to Wellington early.

"We know the pitch, the conditions now and hopefully we can use that to our advantage ... throw as many punches as we can.

"The bowlers have done a pretty good job over the last few games and just whether we bat, or bowl, just back ourselves to either defend it or chase it."

The Volts remain unchanged, with Black Cap Glenn Phillips in place of Dean Foxcroft, who is likely to return next week.

The Otago Sparks are home to Wellington as well.

They also sit top of the table but lost by seven wickets to Northern. However, they have the upper hand on Wellington, who they beat by seven wickets earlier this week.

Caitlin Blakely finished unbeaten for 52, a new T20 high score, and had a key partnership with Olivia Gain to guide Otago through. Bella James returns from injury.