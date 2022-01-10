Primary schools tournament will not have winner

The South Island Primary School Tournament has undergone a major philosophical shift — winning has been outmoded.

The focus of the event in Alexandra this week is very much on participation.

To that end, there will not be a winner as such.

Otago Country Cricket district manager Adrian Morgan said the tournament, which had been held annually since the 1960s, had shifted to more of a festival format.

"The emphasis is more on player development than sending teams away to win tournaments, so this year there is no trophy available," Morgan said, explaining the new model was based on changes made by Sport New Zealand.

"I think a lot of people have seen it as taking away the competitive nature of it, and that it reduces its prestige.

"But if you are trying to change the focus and make it more about the players, it is actually not as big a deal for the kids as it is for the parents."

Canterbury Country hosted the event last year and several changes were made, including introducing a shield section to allow for more teams to enter.

Canterbury will host the shield competition, which has attracted 22 teams, while Alexandra is hosting the cup section with 14 teams.

It is a nine-a-side T20 format and the games get under way at 10.15am today. The festival concludes on Friday.

Morgan said the tournament would bring in "at least 500 people" into the town, which was an economic boast for the region.

- Chloe Deerness snaffled four for 21 to guide Otago to its opening win at the national women's under-19 tournament in Christchurch.

Otago dismissed Northern Districts for 109 and cruised to an eight-wicket win on Saturday. Paige Loggenberg top-scored with 51 not out.

The team’s next assignment is against Auckland in Lincoln today.