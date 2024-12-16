Rain affects games, final postponed

The Dunedin premier club T20 final between Taieri and North East Valley will be played some time in the new year after it was postponed due to the field not being fit for play.

Wet weather spoiled the party on Saturday.

But there was some cricket played.

The final round-robin games were rain-affected but there was a result in all three matches.

Taieri, who have set the benchmark, registered a nine-wicket win (Duckworth Lewis Stern method) over Albion at Bishopscourt.

The Eagles posted 100 for nine but Taieri chased a reduced target, winning with 51 for one.

Taieri’s Ruben Clinton spanked 35 not out from 17 balls, while Regan Flaws (three for 21), Ben Lockrose (two for 18) and Beckham Wheeler-Greenall (two for 13) helped set up the win with a tight bowling effort.

North East Valley cruised to a 10-wicket win over CDK in another game shortened significantly due to the weather.

CDK were rolled for 79. Hayden Johnston nabbed four for 16 with some offspin to do a fair chunk of damage.

Llew Johnson swatted 31 not out from 17 as the Swans cantered to 42 for none off five overs and won via DLS.

Green Island also won via the DLS calculation, beating University-Grange at Logan Park.

The winning margin was not recorded on the scoring platform PlayHQ, which was introduced more than two years and is still deeply flawed.

The Swamp Rats put on 127 for nine. Yuvraj Khara clubbed 59 from 28, including five sixes. Zac Cumming took four for 15 in a fine stint at the bowling crease for Grange.

The run chase fell apart, though. They were 31 for eight after eight overs.

Daniel Lawrence was the chief destroyer with four for one from two overs.