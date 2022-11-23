Rare hat-trick for Shipley

Henry Shipley. Photo: Getty Images

Emerging star Henry Shipley made a stunning start to the Ford Trophy on the first day of the men's 2022-23 white-ball domestic summer yesterday.

The 26-year-old allrounder took a rare one-day hat-trick, just the fourth in 52 seasons of the competition, as Canterbury thrashed Wellington by 102 runs at the Basin Reserve. Shipley finished with figures of six for 40 off eight overs.

The others to take hat-tricks in the competition are Willie Watson (seven for 23) for Auckland against Otago in Auckland in 1984-84, Scott Briasco (four for 84) for Central Districts versus Auckland in Napier 1989-90, and Matthew Walker (three for 40) for Wellington against Otago in Dunedin in 2000-2001.