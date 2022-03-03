Signs bode well for NZ: Campbell

Catherine Campbell belatedly gets her White Ferns cap in 2017. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Former White Fern Catherine Campbell leaned on one of life’s great lessons when she walked into the dressing room midway through the 2000 World Cup final.

New Zealand had stumbled its way to 184. Nothing about that total suggested it would be enough to hold off a powerhouse Australian side at Bert Sutcliffe Oval in Lincoln.

Four hours later, fans flooded on to the pitch, eager to celebrate with the victorious home team.

"We struggled, it would be fair to say," Campbell told the Otago Daily Times.

"We were disappointed with our total. We didn’t even bat out our overs.

"I remember coming off and during the interval saying, ‘come on, this isn’t over yet. This is only half a game’."

Never give up. Such a simple idea. And one that served the White Ferns well.

They needed to start well in the field, and they did.

"Katrina [Keenan] bowled exceptionally well. I think she nicked out Lisa Keightley early then Helen Watson managed to run out Karen Rolton, which was a real key wicket for us.

"We just kept putting the pressure on. Belinda Clark continued to bat through but then we got her [towards] the end.

"We just kept taking wickets. It was amazing."

And very tense. It went down to the last over.

Australia needed five to win. New Zealand needed one wicket.

"I remember a big discussion before that last over about whether we were going to bowl Haidee Tiffen or Clare Nicholson.

"We decided to take the pace off the ball and threw the ball to Clare.

"I remember that dismissal well. There was just screaming and people everywhere.

"They were on the field, which wouldn’t happen now, either. It was really special.

"The thing about the 2000 team was lots of people contributed and that was really crucial ... and I think that is starting to happen with this White Ferns side now.

"On paper, we weren’t the best team in 2000. I’d acknowledge that. But when it came to the crunch, we played well on the day and we had that belief in each other."

Campbell, who is the general manager of cricket operations at New Zealand Cricket, sees similarities between her old side and the class of 2022.

These White Ferns are building nicely and have key trio Suzie Bates, Melie Kerr and Sophie Devine back on the park.

"We flew under the radar in 2000 and it is probably the same with this team. Everyone was talking about other teams, but we went about our business and did well.

"You know they have talent. But, for me, the pleasing thing is when you start seeing other people start to perform.

"People like Hannah Rowe, Hayley Jensen, Maddy Green are all now starting to contribute as well and that bodes well."