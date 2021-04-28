Wednesday, 28 April 2021

Smith makes shock departure for Wellington

    By Adrian Seconi
    1. Sport
    2. Cricket

    Nathan Smith. PHOTO: ODT FILES
    Nathan Smith. PHOTO: ODT FILES
    Otago all-rounder Nathan Smith has transferred to Cricket Wellington to be considered for a Wellington Firebirds contract in 2021/22.

    Smith recently announced his shock decision to Otago Cricket performance management and will make the move to Wellington in the months ahead.

    Smith (22), an NZA and former NZ Under 19 player has played 80 matches for Otago across three formats since making his debut as an 18-year-old against ND in 2016.

    Otago Cricket Performance Manager Simon Forde was disappointed but philosophical about Smith's move.

    “We are devastated to lose Nathan from our playing group.  He is a quality young man and has a big future and we saw him as a significant leader in our environment for years to come.  But that’s not to be. 

    "Nathan has his reasons for wanting to move and we were not given the opportunity to influence his decision. We now look forward positively to the contract process. 

    "Quality local players and those from around the country will see an obvious opportunity now at Otago and we look forward to working through that process.

    “We wish Nathan all the very best as he pushes on towards eventual NZ representation."

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    drivesouth-pow-classic-2.png

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter