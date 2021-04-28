Smith makes shock departure for Wellington

Nathan Smith. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Otago all-rounder Nathan Smith has transferred to Cricket Wellington to be considered for a Wellington Firebirds contract in 2021/22.

Smith recently announced his shock decision to Otago Cricket performance management and will make the move to Wellington in the months ahead.

Smith (22), an NZA and former NZ Under 19 player has played 80 matches for Otago across three formats since making his debut as an 18-year-old against ND in 2016.

Otago Cricket Performance Manager Simon Forde was disappointed but philosophical about Smith's move.

“We are devastated to lose Nathan from our playing group. He is a quality young man and has a big future and we saw him as a significant leader in our environment for years to come. But that’s not to be.

"Nathan has his reasons for wanting to move and we were not given the opportunity to influence his decision. We now look forward positively to the contract process.

"Quality local players and those from around the country will see an obvious opportunity now at Otago and we look forward to working through that process.

“We wish Nathan all the very best as he pushes on towards eventual NZ representation."