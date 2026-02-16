Sparks sign off with pair of losses

Otago Sparks captain Felicity Robertson defends a delivery during a Hallyburton Johnstone Shield game against Canterbury at the University Oval on Saturday. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

That was a plate of parsley with no meat or potatoes.

The Otago Sparks completed a disappointing one-day campaign with back-to-back losses to an average Canterbury side at the University Oval on the weekend.

The defending champions finished last, managing just two wins from 10 games.

They were virtually unbeatable last summer, but were beaten too easily this season.

The Sparks were hobbled by some injuries to key players.

Star batted Suzie Bates was ruled out after the opening game, and fellow White Fern Eden Carson missed the entire season.

But there was still enough quality in the Sparks lineup to expect better results.

Yesterday, Canterbury, who finished fifth, edged Otago in all three aspects of the game.

The visitors fielded better, asked more questions with the ball and batted with more purpose at the University Oval.

They notched 270 for five and rolled the Sparks for 175 to win by 95 runs.

Canterbury opener Kate Anderson top-scored with 93.

She looked on track to post a century but holed out down the ground.

Anderson had anchored the innings nicely and played with patience until that point.

She teamed up with Izzy Sharp (65) in a damaging 114-run stand.

Jodie Dean thrashed 50 not out from 36 balls to polish off the slick innings from the visitors.

Felicity Robertson, who announced her retirement from domestic cricket on the weekend, posted 40 at the top of the order for Otago in a failed chase.

The 31-year-old tried to dab a delivery from Sarah Asmussen behind point but missed and was bowled.

It brought an end to a solid career that peaked with a handful of matches for the White Ferns from 2014 to 2016.

She played eight T20s for her country and one ODI in which she picked up a five-wicket bag.

She started her domestic career with Northern Districts and had stints in Australia and the United Kingdom.

Robertson transferred to Otago in 2022-23 and was appointed captain of the one-day team in 2023-24, leading them to back-to-back titles.

On Saturday, the Sparks capitulated for 162.

Libby Stead nabbed four for 30 and Abigail Hotton took three for 36.

Anderson struck 84 not out at the top to guide Canterbury to a comprehensive six-wicket win.

Northern Districts will play Wellington in the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield final at the Basin Reserve on Saturday.

CANTERBURY

K Anderson c Robertson b Black 93

K Chandler c Blakely b Kotkamp 29

D Prasad b Browning 11

I Sharp c Blakely b Kotkamp 65

J Dean not out 50

K Irwin st Gain b Watkins 1

M Banks not out 6

Extras (2lb, 13w) 15

Total (five wickets, 50 overs) 270

Bowling: E Black 10-0-49-1 (6w), PJ Watkins 8-0-46-1, L Kotkamp 8-0-42-2 (1w), F Robertson 6-0-33-0, A Browning 10-1-49-1 (1w), C Deerness 5-0-31-0 (2w), I Parry 3-0-19-0.

OTAGO

F Robertson b Asmussen 40

S Wilson c Banks b Cornelius 5

C Blakely b Banks 4

A Browning c Anderson b Asmussen 6

P Inglis c Prasad b Banks 45

I Parry lbw Stead 3

O Gain c Anderson b Hotton 9

PJ Watkins c Anderson b Banks 28

E Black c Sharp b Asmussen 2

C Deerness c Banks b Dean 13

L Kotkamp not out 0

Extras (2lb, 18w) 20

Total (all out, 35.1 overs) 175

Fall: 1-13, 2-36, 3-64, 4-69, 5-74, 6-86, 7-156, 8-157, 9-154, 10-175.

Bowling: S Cornelius 4-0-21-1 (4w), M Banks 6-0-16-3, L Stead 10-0-34-1 (1w), S Asmussen 7-0-43-3 (4w), A Hotton 6-0-42-1 (2w), K Chandler 1-0-12-1 (1w), J Dean 1.1-0-5-1.

Result: Canterbury won by 95 runs.

OTAGO

F Robertson lbw Stead 18

S Wilson st Prasad b Stead 24

C Blakely c Cornelius b Asmussen 13

A Browning c Banks b Stead 8

P Inglis lbw Hotton 17

I Parry c Banks b Hotton 30

O Gain lbw Stead 3

P Watkins b Asmussen 8

E Black c Prasad b Banks 15

C Deerness not out 0

L Kotkamp c&b Hotton 1

Extras (2b, 5lb, 18w) 25

Total (all out, 39.5 overs) 162

Fall: 1-54, 2-64, 3-75, 4-91, 5-99, 6-108, 7-124, 8-158, 9-160, 10-162.

Bowling: S Cornelius 4-0-17-0 (2w), M Banks 6-0-21-1 (1w), L Stead 10-0-30-4 (1w), S Asmussen 10-0-51-2 (5w), A Hotton 9.5-0-36-3 (2w).

CANTERBURY

K Anderson not out 84

K Chandler c Inglis b Black 15

D Prasad c Watkins b Deerness 20

I Sharp c Browning b Black 16

J Dean c&b Black 16

K Irwin not out 4

Extras (1lb, 1nb, 6w) 8

Total (4 wickets, 32.2 overs) 163

Fall: 1-26, 2-87, 3-132, 4-156.

Bowling: E Black 9.2-0-34-3 (2w), PJ Watkins 6-0-36-0, L Kotkamp 4-0-26-0 (2w), F Robertson 3-0-16-0 (1w), A Browning 5-0-23-0 (1nb), C Deerness 4-0-21-1, C

Blakely 1-0-6-0.

Result: Canterbury won by six wickets