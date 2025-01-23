Sparks stay top despite loss to Auckland

Sparks captain Hayley Jensen. File photo: Peter McIntosh

Spinner Kirstie Gordon said it was good for the Otago Sparks to be put under pressure in the field.

Coach Craig Cumming made a similar comment when chatting to the commentary team.

And, looking with an optimistic lens, maybe this was just one of those games the Sparks needed to test them as the playoffs loom.

The Sparks lost by 25 runs to the Auckland Hearts in Auckland this afternoon.

They still stay at the top of the table, but the Sparks' net run rate has dropped back to 0.07, and they will want to improve that against Northern on Saturday.

Auckland, who have battled throughout the Super Smash season, found some form and made a lightning-quick start with the bat.

The Sparks, however, just struggled to get going with the bat and the run rate climbed rapidly as the overs ticked over.

“I think they got off to a really good start in the power play,’’ Sparks captain Hayley Jensen told the commentary team.

“Izzy [Gaze], in particular, took a nice liking to my bowling which was unfortunate for us.

“I thought we scrapped really hard in the second 10 and I thought Blacky [Emma Black] was outstanding in the field, she saved a lot of runs out there.

Otago won the toss and elected to bowl.

White Ferns wicketkeeper Izzy Gaze was impressive and clipped 46 from 26 balls for Auckland.

She pumped five boundaries, including a big six, off the fourth over and set the tone for her innings.

Gaze struck the ball well and took control of the opening partnership with Saachi Shahri.

They led Auckland through to 55 runs at the end of the power play.

With the Sparks under the pump, spinner Kirstie Gordon finally made the breakthrough.

Looking for another boundary, Gaze sent her delivery long which was caught by Bates and two balls later, Gordon bowled Shahri.

They set up a solid platform for experienced Lauren Down and Maddy Green to work off.

The White Ferns pair just went about their work, chipping away to add runs to the board and finished with a partnership of 104.

Green finished unbeaten for 54 off 39 balls and Down was also unbeaten on 47 off 41 balls.

Auckland finished with 162 for two at the end of their innings.

Gordon was the pick of the bowlers for the Sparks, finishing with two for 21 from her four over spell.

In reply, Bella James and Suzie Bates took their time to find their groove to set the Sparks' innings up.

Spinner Fran Jonas produced a maiden for her opening over and left Otago at 22 runs at the end of their power play.

Auckland pushed the Sparks’ required run rate north and picked up their first wicket when Molly Penfold caught James.

Penfold followed up with her own wicket from her opening ball and the Sparks were 25 for two.

Olivia Gain looked threatening and came down the wicket, but the ball clipped the back of her pads to land on the stumps.

Caitlin Blakely started to pull things back, cutting three boundaries off the 10th over.

She scooped a shot high and was caught, and replacement Felicity Robertson was run out soon after.

Polly Inglis was caught and bowled by Green, and the Sparks were 75 for six in the 14th over.

Anna Browning and Jensen added some nice boundaries at the tail end.

The Sparks finished on 137 for seven at the end of their innings.