Sparks stay top with win over Hinds

gettyimages-1359598556.jpg The Sparks' Kate Ebrahim in action against the Central Hinds in Napier. Photo: Getty

And one more makes four.

The Otago Sparks consolidated their spot at the top of the Super Smash standings with a seven-wicket win against the Central Hinds in Napier today.

The Suzie Bates-led side has won all four of its T20 games this season and is nicely placed to push for a place in the playoffs.

There are harder games coming up. The Sparks are yet to play Wellington, Auckland or the defending champions Canterbury.

But the team has struck some good form, and how good was Eden Carson?

The Sparks off-spinner took one for five from her four overs.

Kate Ebrahim was pretty good as well with three for 13 from three.

And do not overlook Molly Loe’s two for seven or Katey Martin, who effected two stumpings and made a nice catch.

Together they helped dismiss the home side for just 75 in the 19th over.

That proved a minor obstacle for the talented Sparks batting line-up.

The in-form Bates was run out for 14, Martin swiped a full toss straight to midwicket for seven, and Polly Inglis was stumped for 27. But they were merely hiccups, really.

The Sparks cruised past the target in the 14th over.

Earlier, Emma Black removed the dangerous Jess Watkin in the opening over of the match.

The ball swung in and kept low, and the Hinds captain went back and was trapped lbw.

Georgia Atkinson looked good during a 12-run cameo before she picked out Bates at mid-on.

The Hinds avoided losing a third inside the powerplay, which is usually curtains. But at 30 for two, the home side had some work ahead to post a competitive tally.

The Sparks went to their spin duo of Carson and Sophie Oldershaw to build further pressure through dot balls.

Someone had to give and that someone was veteran keeper Natalie Dodd (16). She got a tickle on a delivery from Ebrahim.

Martin was at the stumps and pouched the catch on her second grab.

It was a big wicket and really stripped the meat out of the innings.

Mikaela Greig top scored with 23 but the Hinds just kept slipping further into the hole.

Another notable feature of the innings was Bates making an appearance at the bowling crease. She was sidelined last season with a shoulder injury and was not expected to bowl this year.

But she brought herself on, delivered some offies and picked up the wicket of Kerry-Anne Tomlinson for 2.

Easy as, this one.