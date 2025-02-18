Star Kiwi batsman returning to England

Kane Williamson has twice previously played county cricket in England: with Gloucestershire in 2011 and 2012 and with Yorkshire between 2013 and 2018. Photo: Getty Images

Black Caps batsman Kane Williamson will return to English County cricket this year.

Williamson has signed a two-year deal with Middlesex to play in both the County Championships and the T20 competition.

Last year the 34-year-old opted out of a New Zealand Cricket central contract.

The all-time leading Test run-scorer for New Zealand will be available for at least 10 of Middlesex's 14 T20 group fixtures, and will play in at least five County Championship clashes in the second half of the season.

Williamson has made over 360 appearances for the Black Caps and played 105 Tests scoring 33 centuries with an average of 54.88.

He has twice previously played county cricket in England, with Gloucestershire in 2011 and 2012 and with Yorkshire between 2013 and 2018.

Speaking to the Middlesex club Williamson said: "I've played a bit of county cricket in the past, but not for a number of years now, so when this opportunity arose with Middlesex it was a really exciting prospect.

"To be able to play for Middlesex - a fine club with a rich heritage - is really exciting and something that I'm really looking forward to being a part of. To play at Lord's, the Home of Cricket - which is one of my favourite grounds in the world for so many different reasons - is something I'm especially looking forward to also.

"There's a good balance of youth and experience in the Middlesex squad, which is great, and I'm really excited to join up with the team, meet the players in the squad and helping out wherever I can."

Williamson will also feature for London Spirit in the Hundred, making Lord's his home in 2025 from May through to the end of September.

Middlesex Director of Cricket Alan Coleman said: "To have secured one of the most talented players in the world game is a real coup, and we can't wait to welcome him to Lord's and to seeing him heading out with the three Seaxes on his chest.

"Having a player like Kane in the Middlesex dressing room will be a huge plus for the entire squad, and especially our younger players, who will benefit enormously from playing alongside one of the world's best."

The Black Caps are in Pakistan for the Champions Trophy before returning home to play Pakistan in a white ball series.