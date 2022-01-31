Taieri holds streak

Taieri, 250 for six, beat Green Island 246 by four wickets

A big innings from Adam Jones helped Taieri extend its one-day unbeaten streak through to the end of the Dunedin premier competition.

Jones scored 87 not out, guiding Taieri to a four-wicket victory over Green Island with four balls to spare at Sunnyvale on Saturday.

The win leaves it clear at the top of the one-day table, having not lost since November 6.

Jake Gibson and Christi Viljoen combined for the key Green Island partnership.

They came together at 59 for three, but put on 86 runs for the fourth wicket, before Viljoen was caught by Hamish Hunter, off the bowling of Dale Phillips, for 51.

Gibson continued to build Green Island’s score at the other end, falling just short of a century when Regan Flaws claimed his scalp for 97.

Flaws went on to claim four for 43 and helped ensure no other Green Island batter passed 20 on the way to 246.

Beckham Wheeler-Greenall and Dale Phillips managed 35 and 37 respectively to give Taieri a good start in its chase.

But it was No4 batter Jones’ 87 not out that proved key.

He was helped with contributions from Ben Lockrose (32) and Cameron Elliott (24) to get Taieri over the line.

Albion 211 beat University-Grange 135 by 76 runs at Logan Park

Josh Cuttance and Matt Bacon decimated the University-Grange batting line-up for Albion’s convincing win.

Cuttance took five for 30, while Bacon managed four for 24, as University-Grange crumbled after giving itself a chance earlier with the ball.

Ben Hatton removed dangerous Albion openers Hamish Rutherford and Josh Tasman-Jones for 17 and 0 respectively. That left it at 27 for two, which became 54 for five when Zac Cumming took two wickets in consecutive balls midway in the innings.

Max Griffith and Ben Blackman steered Albion back into control. They put on a 107-run stand for the sixth wicket, Griffith reaching 52 by the time he was dismissed by Cumming.

Blackman followed for 49, while the tail added valuable runs to get Albion through to 211.

Cumming finished with three for 58, while Venkat Kotte took some late wickets to finish with three for 35.

Cumming and Kotte were University-Grange’s best with the bat, too, managing 26 and 31 respectively.

But they lacked support as Cuttance tore through the middle order, while Bacon took two wickets early and another pair late.

Carisbrook-Dunedin/Kaikorai 205 beat North East Valley 142 by 63 runs

Patrick Arnold took two key early wickets, while Jack Pryde dug Carisbrook-Dunedin/Kaikorai out of an early hole to claim a 63-run win at Tonga Park.

Arnold took four for 27, all his scalps coming from the top six, as he helped CDK reduce Valley to 27 for five within 10 overs.

Will Kindley did his best to keep Valley in the game, making 76 at just over a run a ball.

But he lacked support, Kyle Hastie’s 22 the only other score higher than 10.

It was a game that got away from Valley, which earlier had CDK in trouble of its own.

Hastie claimed two scalps, while Michael Rae and Travis Muller claimed one each, leaving CDK at 29 for four.

That soon became 37 for five, before Pryde dug in to score 75.

He was joined by a handful of cameos at the other end, including 30 from Arnold, to help CDK through to 205.

Arnold’s early wickets swung momentum in CDK’s favour, claiming Llew Johnson for five and Hunter Kindley without scoring.

They were big wickets of two danger men, part of a collapse from which Valley never recovered.