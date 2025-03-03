Taieri trounce Grange to take shield

PHOTO: ODT FILES

Taieri had a lot to celebrate during the weekend.

They clinched the Bing Harris Shield with their monster nine-wicket win against University-Grange at Brooklands Park on Saturday.

And two of their players brought up 100 games.

Otago left-arm spinner Ben Lockrose took two for seven in his 100th to help roll Grange for a modest tally of 114.

And opener Cam Jackson swatted 66 not out from 38 balls to seal an early finish so everyone could head back to the club for some lemonade and crisps.

Toby Hart made a big contribution to the comfortable win against Grange. He claimed four for 55.

Otago opener Dale Phillips top-scored for Grange with 36 from 16 balls.

The chase was a breeze for Taieri. Ruben Clinton (31) and Jackson did most of the work themselves.

Green Island 241 beat CDK 181

Green Island cruised to a 60-run win against CDK at Sunnyvale.

Opener Regan Cairns brought up his 100th game for the Swamp Rats.

He made 23 at the top, while Dean Foxcroft (69) and Daniel Lawrence (47) did the bulk of the work in getting Green Island through to 241.

Thomas O’Connor (three for 58) and Ishaan Silva (three for 41) toiled hard with the ball for CDK.

The Hounds had plenty of batters get set. But no-one was able to push on to a bigger score and a promising chase melted away.

Tom Jones top-scored with 38 and O’Connor added 36 at No 8.

The wickets were shared around but Otago all-rounder Jake Gibson was the most successful. He took three for 57.

North East Valley 204 beat Albion 89

Otago seamer Travis Muller got himself into good nick ahead of the resumption of the Plunket Shield.

He nabbed eight for 29 to roll Albion for just 89.

That is eight for 29 in case you read that too quickly.

North East Valley had posted 204. Hunter Kindley top-scored with 54 and Will Hamilton (42) and Henry Dobson (31) helped their side edge past 200.

Matthew Bacon and Mason Clarke grabbed three wickets apiece for Albion.

But the Eagles fell apart with the bat.

Muller dominated. He started with the wicket of Otago opener Jamal Todd and worked his way through the rest of the lineup.

There was a run-out and Kaleb McKay took the other wicket.