Taieri Volts hopeful undoes Uni-Grange

Ben Lockrose. ODT file photo

Ben Lockrose bewildered, bewitched and bemused University-Grange in a remarkable display at Bishopscourt on Saturday.

University-Grange 56 all out lost to Taieri 60/1 by nine wickets

The Taieri spinner, waiting patiently to get more opportunities with the Volts, had a seven-wicket bag in the Dunedin premier club game.

That is only half the story, to be fair.

Lockrose conceded a measly nine runs in 9.1 overs, recording six maidens as the battling UGs found him all but unplayable and folded for 56 in the 25th over.

Three of his victims were judged lbw and two were bowled.

University-Grange had actually started promisingly, reaching 32 for one before the collapse began, and only Venkat Kotte and Zac Cumming were able to get into double figures.

Beckham Wheeler-Greenall (32 not out off 25 balls, including four fours and a six) and Dale Phillips (21 not out off 16) ensured Taieri reached its minuscule target in just the eighth over.

Green Island 86 all out lost to North East Valley 89/2 by eight wickets

Otago seamers Michael Rae and Jarrod McKay made the most of a break from Plunket Shield duties to destroy Green Island at Sunnyvale.

A decision to bowl after winning the toss was a no-brainer for North East Valley, and the Volts pairing duly ran amok.

Rae had the second-best figures of the day, six for 24 off 12 overs, including three maidens.

McKay was not far behind as he chipped in with four for 27 off 8.2 overs to close Green Island’s innings at 86 in the 29th over.

Regan Cairns scored 16 off 13 balls for the Swamp Rats while lower-order batters Jacob Gilbert (21 off 36) and Tony Cardno (20 off 25) added 33 for the ninth wicket.

North East Valley, something of a stacked team when the Volts are available, did not muck around in chasing down victory.

Llew Johnson (37 off 22 balls, including four sixes) and Thorn Parkes (30 not out off 30) laid the platform as the Swans won inside 13 overs.

CDK 203 all out lost to Albion 204/8 by two wickets

Josh Tasman-Jones might have to consider picking himself for Volts duties if he rattles off a few more innings like this.

Tasman-Jones, who has joined the Otago selection panel this summer, cracked a fine century to lead Albion to a narrow victory at Tonga Park.

The Eagles chased down their target of 204 in the 51st over with two wickets to spare.

Opener Tasman-Jones set a strong platform with 101 off 134 balls (13 fours, three sixes), and there were handy cameos from Dean Foxcroft (32) and Matt Bacon (32 not out).

Kurt Johnston led the CDK attack with three for 51, and Pat Arnold and Josh Finnie each grabbed two wickets.

Earlier, Volts wicketkeeper-batsman Max Chu had done everything he could for CDK, belting 111 off 101 balls, including 11 fours and six sixes.

Finnie added 28 but the Hounds could not really capitalise on Chu’s momentum as they folded for 203 in the 43rd over.