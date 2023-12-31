Thunderstorm can't deny Black Caps series saving win

James Neesham bats during the T20 international against Bangladesh at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, Tauranga. Photo: Getty Images

New Zealand have won the third and final T20 cricket international against Bangladesh despite the intervention of a thunderstorm at Mount Maunganui.

The Black Caps went into the match needing to win the game to draw the three match series, while Bangladesh were chasing their first T20 series win in New Zealand.

New Zealand skipper Mitch Santner won the toss and opted to bowl and the wickets soon began began tumbling as the Bangladesh batters struggled to post a seemingly competitive total.

Skipper Najmul Shanto with 17 top scored, as the tourists limped through to 110 all out.

Santner was the most successful of the Black Caps bowlers taking 4-16, while Ben Sears, Tim Southee and Adam Milne took two wickets apiece.

While the 111 run target appeared meager, New Zealand made hard work of the run chase slumping to 38 for four.

Fans try to escape the downpour during the third T20 International match between New Zealand and Bangladesh at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, Tauranga. Photo: Getty Images

Tim Seifert, Daryl Mitchell, Glen Phillips and Mark Chapman could all only make one run each with Chapman run out after a horrible mix up with Finn Allen, when the pair collided mid-pitch and Chapman was unable to scramble home.

When Finn Allen went for 38 the Black Caps were 49 for five.

Jimmy Neesham and Santer then teamed up to steady the ship putting on an unbeaten stand of 46 for the sixth wicket before the rain, thunder and lightening arrived forcing the players off and with New Zealand 95-5 in the 15th over.

That total had New Zealand ahead under DLS with the par score being 78, giving the home side a 17 run victory, when the umpires eventually called the game off, leaving the series drawn at 1-all.

Game two on Friday night at Bay Oval was washed out.