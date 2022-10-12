Top honours for Mitchell, Southee

Daryl Mitchell. Photo: Getty Images

Black Caps Mr Fix It Daryl Mitchell and experienced international seamer Tim Southee have been named players of the year in the 75th jubilee edition of the New Zealand Cricket Almanack.

Southee received the accolade in 2013-14, 2012-13 and in 2007-08, but Mitchell is making his debut on the list, which regularly features luminaries such as Kane Williamson and Trent Boult.

Mitchell has had a remarkable run since being called into the Black Caps test team late in 2019.

His legacy seemed likely to read solid provincial journeyman, but he was able to squeeze every inch of talent late in his career and rewrite the script.

He averages north of 60 in both test and ODI cricket, and has a handy twenty20 record as well.

Mitchell answered a call and opened the batting at the last T20 World Cup and starred with 72 not out in the semifinal win against England in Abu Dhabi.

New Zealand Cricket Almanack editors Francis Payne and Ian Smith wrote he "began the past season with a reputation as someone who could come into the national side and do a good job".

"However, he was by no means always guaranteed a spot."

Despite being in and out of the test team, he finished the season as New Zealand’s highest scorer with 709 test runs at 64.45.

He also formed a formidable combination with Tom Blundell. The pair combined for four century partnerships.

Tim Southee. Photo: Getty Images

It was a difficult year for the Black Caps test team but Southee soldiered on and took 33 wickets. He also had to "carry the attack in the absence on Trent Boult for four tests".

"Southee’s performance in the first test against India at Kanpur might well rank as one of the finest displays by a New Zealand pace bowler in the subcontinent".

He claimed five for 69 in the first innings and a further three wickets in the second innings.

Southee was also one of the key performers at the T20 World Cup.

The New Zealand Cricket Almanack also named three promising players.

Wellington batter Troy Johnson shone when he was fit and his 194 not out in a first-class fixture against Otago helped him get the nod.

Firebirds team-mate pace bowler Ben Sears has been on the radar for a couple of years. He has made six T20 appearances for the Black Caps.

The 24-year-old is one of the quicker bowlers around the domestic circuit and seems poised for more international action.

Auckland medium pacer Simon Keene had a remarkable rookie season for the Aces. He has taken 25 wickets in just five first-class games at an average of 14.28.

The 20-year-old might struggle to maintain that average, but what a start.