Uni-Grange runs out of time in chase

Albion 303/9 dec drew with University-Grange 228/8

There was a lot of excitement in the final overs of Albion’s innings against University-Grange at Logan Park on Saturday.

The Eagles clubbed seven sixes in a row.

Matthew West smashed three homers in his whirlwind knock of 23 from just six balls, and Tommy Clout clouted (had to be said) four sixes on his way to 25 not out from five balls as Albion posted 303 for nine declared.

Former Wellington first-class player Joe Smellie top-scored with 89 from 77 balls. He teamed up with Taylor Cumberland (61 off 128) to put on 118 for the fourth wicket.

New Otago recruit Andrew Hazeldine was the pick of the University-Grange bowlers. He took three for 64 from 17 overs, while Venkat Kottle nabbed three as well but was one of the bowlers who got punished at the end of the Albion innings.

Grange made a good start to the chase. Jacob Cumming (49) and Sebastian Lauderdale-Smith (50) put on 76 for the opening wicket, and Benedict Hardie scored 53 not out.

The required run rate proved out of reach and Grange had to settle for a draw.

West picked up three for 91 and Josh Tasman-Jones nibbled out two late wickets to finish with two for four.

Taieri 274/7 dec drew with Green Island 252/7

It was a draw all the way at Brooklands Park.

Taieri posted a challenging 274 for seven declared from 55 overs.

Green Island secured a draw comfortably enough, reaching 252 for seven.

Brad Kneebone anchored the chase for the Swamp Rats with 94 from 143 deliveries. He shared in a 53-run stand for the opening wicket with Oram Gutsell (24).

Elliot Santner made a solid contribution at No 4 with 29, and Regan Cairns swatted 47 off 37 balls.

Beckham Wheeler-Greenall nabbed three wickets for Taieri and played a starring role with the bat as well.

He scored 55 at the top of the order and teamed up with Nick Kwant to put on 122 for the first wicket. Kwant was bowled for 95 by Alec Mathieson.

Adam Jones also made a significant contribution with 61 from 71 deliveries as Taieri pushed towards a declaration.

Mathieson was the most successful of the Green Island bowlers with three for 76, but also went for 7.6 runs an over.

North East Valley 266/6 dec beat CDK 130/9

Former Otago keeper Derek de Boorder scored a half-century to help set up a 136-run win for North East Valley against CDK at Bishopscourt.

De Boorder played the last of his 103 first-class games in April 2018.

He moved into banking then into the navy, but the 37-year-old is back in Dunedin and back playing club cricket again.

He scored 51 from 39 balls to help Valley post 266 for six declared.

Nic Brosnahan top-scored with 71 and Hunter Kindley continued his good form with 52 from 66.

Vinay Chandrappa led the chase with 49 and Tim King chipped in with 21. But Kaleb McKay took three for 38 to help seal the win for Valley.

Kurt Johnston got injured and was not able to bat.

— Results for the female league were not available on PlayHQ yesterday.