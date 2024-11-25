Union secure Payne Tempero Cup in low-scoring match

Ball dominated bat in the Payne Tempero Cup match during the North Otago club competition on Saturday.

Eighteen wickets fell for just 93 runs in a low-scoring match at St Kevin’s College.

Union won the toss, elected to bowl, and dismissed St Kevin’s for 45 in 20 overs.

Matt Lilley (three for six), Daniel Martin (three for 11), and Alex Wilson (two for nine) starred with the ball.

Chasing a modest target, Union stumbled to 27 for eight as Lloyd Fellowes (four for 18) and Liam Direen (four for 22) ripped through their batting.

However, Union’s ninth-wicket pair guided them to 48 for eight in 23 overs, securing the win and the Payne Tempero Cup.

Union became the third team to hold the trophy in as many weeks.

Albion claimed a solid victory over Glenavy in the Marshall Smith Memorial Trophy match.

Batting first, Albion reached 208 all out in 50 overs, thanks to half-centuries from Sabareesh Ramesh (53) and Amal Asok (53), who shared a 101-run stand for the third wicket. Lyle Aichroth added an unbeaten 27.

Glenavy began strongly at 69 for one after 15 overs but collapsed as the wickets tumbled.

Jeremiah Shields (34) was the fifth wicket to fall, and the final five wickets added only 23 runs.

Asok (five for 30), Jikku Joseph (three for 28) and Aneesh Bose (two for 33) were instrumental in Albion’s excellent bowling effort.

Valley defeated Waitaki Boys’ by two wickets at Milner Park.

After choosing to field, Valley reduced Waitaki to 20 for three before a 78-run stand between Jordan Horrell (65) and Harry Mavor (20) steadied the innings.

Waitaki were eventually bowled out for 145 in the 24th over. Cameron Grubb (three for seven), Jack Cameron (three for 48) and Jake Matthews (two for 36) shone with the ball.

Chasing 146, Valley battled to 148 for eight in 48 overs, led by Angus Ruddenklau (37) and Jack Price (22), despite Joshua Miller taking three for 19 for Waitaki, supported by Horrell (two for 21) and Mavor (two for 35).

— Scott Cameron