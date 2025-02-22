Valley edge Taieri to take title

North East Valley edged Taieri by 13 runs to claim the Dunedin premier grade T20 title in a thrilling final at Logan Part on Thursday night.

Volts top order batter Thorn Parkes ploughed the way with a hard-hit 49 from 35 balls.

The left-hander clobbered five sixes and one four.

Sebastian Lauderdale-Smith (24 off 26) and Will Hamilton (37 off 21) helped their side post 158 for seven.

Taieri all-rounder Beckham Wheeler Greenall took two for 19, but Ben Lockrose picked up the valuable wicket of Llew Johnson before he could do any damage.

Taieri lost the in-form Ruben Clinton early in the chase.

But fellow opener Cameron Jackson tonked 65 from 32 before he got run out.

His departure in the 13th over proved costly.

No 10 Toby Hart clouted two sixes and a four to try to drag Taieri through to a win.

But Travis Muller picked up his wicket in the penultimate over to seal the win.

Muller finished with four for 26.

Taieri were bowled out for 145, but gave the target a good nudge.

adrian.seconi@odt.co.nz