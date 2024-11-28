Victory in India but can the Black Caps now win at home?

Captains Ben Stokes of England and New Zealand's Tom Latham with the Tegal Test Series Trophy. The first tests begins in Christchurch today. Photo: Getty Images

Winning anywhere in the world is key for the Black Caps as they prepare to take on England in a three-Test series starting at Hagley Oval in Christchurch today.

New Zealand stunned the cricketing world with their Test series win in India earlier this month, becoming the first side to beat India 3-0 in a three-Test series in India.

They now take on England, who lost to Pakistan in their last series.

"As clichéd as it might sound that (India win) is now in the past, it's all about coming here and focusing on the challenge that lies ahead," Black Caps captain Tom Latham said on the eve of the opening Test.

"For us it's about trying to take as much confidence as we can from that series, the way we played, the approach we tried to take into that series in conditions that were tough.

"Knowing that we can do it all around the world is the confidence we take into here."

Hagley Oval has been a good hunting ground for New Zealand, they have won nine Test matches there, lost three with one draw.

Fortunately for Latham's side, most of his players have good experience there.

"We speak about it all the time about adapting to conditions and try and adapt as quickly as we can. We did that really well over there (India) and it's important we come here and try and do the same as quick as possible."

Latham confirmed that Player of the Series in India, batter Will Young, will not play while Wellington seam bowler Nathan Smith will make his test debut.

Coach Gary Stead talks with Kane Williamson (centre) and Tom Latham during a training session at Hagley Oval yesterday. Photo: Getty Images

New Zealand and England split a memorable two-match series 1-1 in Mount Maunganui and Wellington on the last tour of Ben Stokes's squad in February, 2023.

"It's always a great contest between England and New Zealand," Stokes said.

"Being a three-match series this time is good, I remember me and Tim (Southee) were both saying (in 2023) it would be amazing if there was a third one.

"If there is a result in all of these games then one of us is going to walk away winning the series, so really looking forward to this week."

A series sweep could secure New Zealand a place in the World Test Championship final and a chance of reclaiming the trophy they won by beating India in 2021.

Latham said his team were not concerned about the bigger picture, though, and were now only focusing on the days ahead at Hagley Oval.

"If we get into that position of getting a chance (for the WTC final), then that's great, but I think that's a by-product of doing the things that we do well over a period of time," he said.

Teams

New Zealand: 1 Tom Latham (capt), 2 Devon Conway, 3 Kane Williamson, 4 Rachin Ravindra, 5 Daryl Mitchell, 6 Tom Blundell (wk), 7 Glenn Phillips, 8 Nathan Smith, 9 Tim Southee, 10 Matt Henry, 11 William O'Rourke

England: 1 Zak Crawley, 2 Ben Duckett, 3 Jacob Bethell, 4 Joe Root, 5 Harry Brook, 6 Ollie Pope (wk), 7 Ben Stokes (capt), 8 Chris Woakes, 9 Gus Atkinson, 10 Brydon Carse, 11 Shoaib Bashir

Test series Black Caps vs England

November 28 - First Test, Hagley Oval in Christchurch

December 6 - Second Test, Basin Reserve in Wellington

December 14 - Third Test, Seddon Park in Hamilton