Volts dominated by Firebirds

PHOTO: ODT FILES

Otago was about 100 runs off the pace in Wellington in its latest Ford Trophy one day match.

The Firebirds rattled on 333 for nine at the Basin Reserve.

Troy Johnson helped himself to his third half century against Otago this summer.

He swatted 88 to go with the two lots of 73 he scored earlier in the season.

The 24-year-old is not afraid to pull out the crossbat, and the Volts gave him plenty of opportunity to play his favourite shots.

Tom Blundell (53) and Rachin Ravindra (46) made meaty contributions as well, and Ollie Newton whacked 25 from 10 balls at the death and took early wickets.

The Volts’ chase never seriously threatened.

Nick Kelly and Michael Rippon crunched half centuries but the visitors were dismissed for 238 — a 95-run loss.

Volts coach Dion Ebrahim could not be reached for comment but Otago was handicapped by the absence of experienced batter Neil Broom.

He remained back at the hotel while waiting on the results of a Covid-19 test.

Otago made a bright start.

The Volts would have been wary about Finn Allen’s hitting power, and what he might be capable off if he spent too long at the crease.

That concern disappeared when he sliced a drive to Llew Johnson at point. But with one problem removed, another emerged in the form of a quality partnership between test players Blundell and Ravindra.

The pair put on 98 for the second wicket to set up a tremendous base.

Ravindra hammered the ball to backward point for a series of boundaries. But four short of 50 he cut a delivery from Jacob Duffy in the air to Travis Muller.

His departure made way for Johnson. The right-hander impressed during the Ford Trophy last season, and has picked up where he left off.

He swatted four sixes and seven fours during a punishing 78-ball stay at the crease.

A good chunk of those shots were out of the baseball textbook.

Michael Bracewell (39) attacked just as hard from the other end.

There was little reprieve for the Otago bowlers.

Wrist spinner Rippon shuffled through some cheap overs, but Otago struggled to pin back the scoring rate.

Angus McKenzie got pummeled for 22 off the last over in what was otherwise a reasonable spell.

Newton was to blame, while former Otago all-rounder Nathan Smith chipped in with 28 not out to help push the score past 330.

Duffy picked up three wickets for Otago but went for 10 an over, so that was a win for the batters.

It was a daunting chase, made more difficult by a couple of rapid dismissals.

Dale Phillips nicked out for a duck and fellow opener Hamish Rutherford (8) sent a catch skyward.

The gloveman Blundell got himself under that one and Newton had his second wicket.

Otago slumped to 54 for four before Nick Kelly offered some hope. He clobbered five fours and four sixes, including paddling a rapid delivery from Ben Sears over the rope.

Sears troubled him for pace at times; however eventually Kelly got out to the off spin of Bracewell (three for 36). He danced down the wicket and was bowled for 67.

Rippon added some respectability with some bold strokes.

He clouted 68 not out, but had been left way too much to do.