Volts game cancelled due to rain

Rain has had the final say for the Otago Volts today.

The team’s Super Smash game against Northern Districts has been washed out without an over bowled in Hamilton. The call was made just before 4.45pm.

The Volts and the Brave have shared the points, securing Northern Districts third placed spot on the table with the Volts just behind in fourth place.

It would have been an interesting match with the Volts four first-choice bowlers, Michael Rippon, Jacob Duffy, Michael Rae and Matt Bacon all missing from the line-up due to injury, Covid-19 and Bacon’s time off due to the arrival of his first child.

Jarrod McKay was due to make his debut.

The Otago Sparks are scheduled to play Northern Districts in Hamilton at 6.40pm tonight.