Waihola defend trophy

Two matches were played in the third round of the South Otago 40-over competition at the weekend.

The Waihola Swans defended the Burt Pringle Trophy with a commanding 186-run win over the Milton King Crabs in Milton.

Milton asked Waihola to bat with plenty of moisture about, but it began to feel like the wrong decision as Waihola’s batters went to work.

An early scalp gave Milton confidence, but a 56-run second-wicket partnership between Kellan Crowie and Toby Greene restored Waihola’s advantage.

Once Greene was dismissed for 20, Shannon Young came to the crease and shared an equally impressive 67-run partnership with Crowie, who was looking in fine touch.

Young departed for 29 before Crowie was next to be dismissed just four runs shy of what would have been his maiden South Otago century.

Crowie’s 96 came off 118 balls with 12 fours and two sixes.

Brad Williams batted well in the latter stages of the innings to finish 47 not out as Waihola finished their 40 overs on 241 for five.

Murphy Lister and Jamie McSkimming were the pick of the Milton bowlers with two wickets each.

In response, Milton could not get any kind of momentum going with the bat and were dismissed for just 55 in the 22nd over.

The only moderate highlight of the Milton innings came from lower-order batter Brad Milligan, who swatted 17 in a confident effort.

Craig Gordon, in his 100th game for the Swans, recorded team-best figures of three for 16 from 6.2 overs.

At Tuapeka Mouth, the Owaka Bandits beat the Valley Stingers by 10 wickets to record their second bonus-point win of the season.

Valley won the toss and chose to bat in an interesting decision with conditions definitely favouring the bowling side.

Owaka’s opening bowlers put the ball in the right areas and had Valley in trouble at nine for three.

The best partnership of the innings came at the death with Harjinder Singh and Daniel Johnston adding 16 runs with some lusty blows to the fence.

Valley were bowled out for 57 in the 19th over, as Matt Morahan and Hayden Sheppard continued their fine form with three wickets apiece.

In reply, Owaka opening batters Matt Morahan and Francis Parker took 11 overs to chase the total down with their wickets’ intact.

Parker top-scored with an unbeaten 38 and Morahan finished unbeaten on 10.

Cameron Johnston showed that class is permanent with three fine overs after being away from cricket for at least a decade.

The game between Kai and Clutha was cancelled with pitch conditions less than savoury. The teams will split points.

— Francis Parker