Volts squad going the extra mile for training

    Dion Ebrahim. Photo: Getty Images
    Otago has been getting around.

    Last week, the contracted players and a couple of wider squad members spent the week in Lincoln training on grass.

    The Volts are in Alexandra this week to get in some more training on grass, and they will head to Tauranga next week for another full-on spell.

    It is difficult to get on grass in Dunedin this early in spring, so the Volts have taken to the road.

    Otago opens its Plunket Shield campaign against Wellington at the Basin Reserve on October 23 and the team should be well-prepared for the match despite Covid-19 forcing everyone into lockdown for a period.

    Senior players Hamish Rutherford and Jacob Duffy have not joined the squad yet. They are in managed isolation having recently returned from overseas.

    Duffy was with the Black Caps on their tour of Bangladesh and Pakistan, while Rutherford played for Glamorgan in the English domestic one-day and first-class tournaments.

    But the likes of Llew Johnson and Jacob Cumming have opportunities in their absence.

    New coach Dion Ebrahim said the focus was on building up the loads and preparing for the season opener.

    "It is going to be three weeks of very good preparation on grass," he said.

    "Obviously we are without Hamish and Jacob but what that allows is for the rest of the team to have leadership opportunities, so it has been great in that sense."

    The Volts have just two first-class games in Dunedin this summer, so will be spending a lot of time on the road.

    The two first-class games in Alexandra are effectively away games for the Dunedin-based team. But Ebrahim hopes the Volts will be able to turn Molyneux Park into a fortress.


     

