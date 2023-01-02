Volts would prefer ecstasy to agony

Otago will be hoping for a fine knock from Otago Volts batsman Dean Foxcroft. PHOTO PETER MCINTOSH

Otago has experienced a full range of emotions in the opening rounds of Super Smash.

There was the agony of a narrow defeat against Wellington before Christmas.

Humility sums up the seven-wicket loss to Northern Districts in Queenstown last week.

But they proudly bounced back the next day to record a comfortable win against Auckland.

The unbridled joy the team felt for Dean Foxcroft, who took five for 11, top-scored with 44 and grabbed two catches against the Aces, is the feeling the Volts will be trying to hold on to the most as they prepare for the return match against Auckland at Eden Park Outer Oval this afternoon.

Otago really needed its win. It would have been the worst-case scenario to start the T20 campaign with three consecutive losses.

"Pretty badly," Otago coach Dion Ebrahim responded when asked how much his side needed the boost you get from a win.

"Obviously we know we are going to drop games through the campaign, but it is crucial to get some momentum and this game provides us with a springboard.

"Confidence is huge in this format."

With the schedule so compressed during the holiday period, Ebrahim said there was not much time to work on specific areas between games.

"It is not so much abut working on things but knowing how we want to play each game at each venue and backing ourselves to execute.

"There is no set formula. On any given day anyone can put in a match-winning performance.

"So it is just about making sure we are well prepared."

One player who will still be bouncing around is Foxcroft.

His knock of 44 from 34 balls gave the Volts the platform it required to claw their way to 165 for eight.

It was a battling innings from the Volts on a slow surface and the tally was perhaps a smidge above par. There certainly was not a lot of room for comfort.

With Jacob Duffy ruled out with a tummy bug, the Volts were missing a key bowler.

Andrew Hazeldine came in for Duffy. He was on debut for the Volts and impressed.

The left-armer bowled with good heat and got the ball to swing and swing late.

With a little more luck he could have picked up the wicket of George Worker with his first delivery in Volts colours.

In the end he finished with none for 29, but deserved much better.

Michael Rae was another player who went unheralded in the win against the Aces.

He nabbed three for 16 which on any other day might get you the man-of-the-match award.

Two of the three wickets were top-order players as well.

The big guy has been going quite nicely.

He has six wickets at an average of 6.33 and strike rate of 5.83. That is slightly more than one wicket every over.

You cannot fault his economy of 6.51 either.

Oddly, Rae has not bowled the full complement of fours overs in a game this season yet.

Maybe today?

— At Hagley Oval yesterday, Canterbury Kings (132 for eight) lost to Wellington Firebirds (133 for two) by eight wickets.

On Saturday at Pukekura Park, Northern Brave (217 for nine) lost to Central Stags (219 for seven) by three wickets.

Super Smash

The squads

Otago: Hamish Rutherford, Dale Phillips, Dean Foxcroft, Josh Finnie, Michael Rippon, Llew Johnson, Jake Gibson, Jacob Duffy, Ben Lockrose, Michael Rae, Matt Bacon, Andrew Hazeldine, Thorn Parkes.

Auckland: George Worker, Cole Briggs, Mark Chapman, Robbie O’Donnell, Will O’Donnell, Sean Solia, Ben Horne, Louis Delport, Adithya Ashok, Lockie Ferguson, Ben Lister, Danru Ferns.

Game starts 1.40pm, Eden Park Outer Oval