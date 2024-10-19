White Ferns get royal chance

One last hurrah? Suzie Bates takes part in a White Ferns nets session in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates ahead this morning’s World Cup semifinal. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

No jinx.

But there is a chance the White Ferns are through to the T20 World Cup final and they will not be playing Australia.

There is also an even chance it was the West Indies who prevailed in the second semifinal early this morning (New Zealand time).

They will not be playing Australia in the final either.

And that is because the overwhelming tournament favourites were dumped out of the tournament by South Africa.

The defending champions were chasing a fourth consecutive title and had strung together 15 consecutive wins in the tournament.

But they got bogged down from the start and struggled to generate a decent run rate.

They eventually posted 134 for five, which felt 20 or so runs shy of a competitive tally.

Ellyse Perry rattled on 31 from 23 balls and Phoebe Litchfield chipped in with a useful cameo of 16 not out from nine balls.

Opener Beth Mooney anchored the innings with 44 from 42. But she did not get going like you might expect.

South African right-armer Ayabonga Khaka took two for 24 from her four overs, and veteran all-rounder Marizanne Kapp (one for 24) bowled nicely as well.

Australia would have backed themselves to defend the below-par total, but they were not able execute.

Anneke Bosch, who has not been a regular in the team and who had not had a strong World Cup, played a stunning innings.

She clobbered an undefeated 74 from 48 balls and shared in a 96-run stand with unflappable opener Laura Wolvaart (42 from 37).

South Africa mowed down the target with eight wickets and nearly three overs to spare.

They are through to the final which will be staged in Dubai early Monday morning New Zealand time.

The White Ferns and the West Indies played early this morning for a right to join South Africa.

Veteran White Ferns opener Suzie Bates may well be playing in her final world tournament. The 37-year-old was one of the best batters in the world in her prime, and she is the holder of all the major New Zealand batting records.

She made her international debut 18 years ago in March 2006 and juggled a basketball career in the early days. She played for the Tall Ferns at the Beijing Olympics, but gave up the hardwood game in 2011 when she was named White Ferns captain.

One of the few prizes which has eluded Bates during her distinguished career has been a world title.

If this does prove to be one of her last outings in the White Ferns kit, then it would be a fitting farewell for one of the greats of the game and future hall-of-famer.

And the stars appear to have aligned for New Zealand.

They would have been expecting to play England in the semifinals, and they have struggled against the English.

And with Australia also knocked out, the door has been left ajar for Bates and the White Ferns to step through and claim the glory.

