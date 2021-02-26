White Ferns must bring best game, Kerr says

Amelia Kerr

Amelia Kerr knows the White Ferns can deliver better.

It was a disappointing first one-day international as they were bowled out for 178 and beaten by eight wickets by England in Christchurch on Tuesday.

The side lost regular wickets and only Hayley Jensen and Brooke Halliday, who both notched up half-centuries, were able to pass 20 runs.

That allowed the English batting line-up to cruise to their target, Tammy Beaumont and Heather Knight managing 71 and 67 not out respectively.

However, spinning all-rounder Kerr felt the team had far more in it than it showed.

If they could bring their best cricket, she was confident the White Ferns could compete with what she said was a quality England side.

Building partnerships and applying some pressure would be key to that, as the teams face off in the second ODI at the University Oval today.

"Partnerships are obviously key with both bat and ball," she said.

"It’s hard to create real momentum in an innings when you’re constantly losing wickets as you have to keep rebuilding a bit.

"We trained [yesterday] and trained well, we had a pretty good debrief.

"So hopefully today goes better for us, but partnerhsips are key and holding each other accountable for how we play."

She added the England bowlers had been consistent and was expecting more of the same.

A dangerous leg-spinner who also bats in the middle-order, Kerr brings plenty of experience to the side, despite being just 20 years old.

She debuted for the White Ferns as a 16-year-old and also has spent time playing for the Brisbane Heat and Southern Vipers, in Australia and England, respectively.

While those overseas stints were in T20 competitions, it meant the England players were relatively familiar to her — many also playing in Australia’s Women’s Big Bash.

"I think it helps, but then they’ve played a lot against us, so they probably get more of a look at us.

"It goes both ways.

"There’s so much footage these days that you can do a lot of scouting on players.

"But I think you want to have your plans in place, but you want to know what your strengths are and your game plan and that’s the key.

"But with so much cricket going on around the world and all these leagues, you get to know the other players a bit more when we haven’t actually played England in a few years."

Kerr was looking forward to playing in Dunedin, having enjoyed playing at the University Oval with the Wellington Blaze.

The game begins at 11am.