White Ferns too good for India in Queenstown

Sophie Devine. Photo: Getty Images

Some hard-hitting from Sophie Devine and a clutch of wickets from the Kerr sisters helped New Zealand defeat India by 18 runs in a one-off T20 in Queenstown today.

The White Ferns posted a competitive total of 155 for five.

Devine combined with Suzie Bates in an opening stand of 60, while Melie Kerr nabbed two wickets and her sibling Jess Kerr took two for 20 to help restrict the visitors to 137 for eight.

The teams will now play five one-dayers ahead of the World Cup, which gets under way in New Zealand next month.

The White Ferns strung enough big overs together to make the chase tough for India.

Devine should have been out caught and bowled for one. Simran Bahadur dropped a simple return catch and spent her next over paying for it.

Devine cracked a four and back-to-back sixes to help rake 20 from the over.

It was some much-needed momentum after a slow start to the innings.

Fellow opener Bates joined the party and cracked 12 off the next over. She had survived an early run out chance.

Luck favoured the home side until Devine picked out a fielder on the mid-wicket boundary.

Her departure for 33 put a dent in the innings.

Bates was done by a lack of pace on 36. She charged Rajeshwari Gayakwad but missed and was bowled.

And star all-rounder Melie Kerr was not able to get going, holing out for pedestrian knock of 17.

But Lea Tahuhu came to the rescue with some lusty blows at the death.

She whacked 27 from 14 balls and veteran keeper Katey Martin chipped in with back-to-back boundaries in the final over to get her side past 150.

Pooja Vastrakarwas exceptional with two for 16 from four overs, while off spinner Deepti Sharma’s two for 26 was good value as well.

Jess Kerr got through two cheap overs at the top of the innings. India was struggling to find its rhythm.

Opener Yastika Bhatia got a short ball from Tahuhu over the rope for six to inject some momentum.

The left-hander chipped over cover for a boundary in the next over to signal how dangerous she can be.

Shafali Verma was starved of strike but got going with back-to-back fours off Tahuhu.

New Zealand needed a wicket and Melie Kerr provided two.

She bowled Bhatia around her legs with a wrong’un for 26 and picked up the scalp of Verma (13) a couple of balls later.

India had two fresh players at the crease and had to start again.

The run rate was starting to stretch out. Ten overs down and the visitors needed a further 95 runs.

Jess Kerr returned for her second stint and swung a ripper of a delivery past the defensive effort of the captain Harmanpreet Kaur (12).

But Sabbhineni Meghana smoked Hayley Jensen for a couple of fours to shift some of the pressure back on to the White Ferns.

But she had to keep going and her high-risk innings ended with a soft catch to Bates for 37.

The victory drifted out of reach with her dismissal.