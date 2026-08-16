Blustering southwesterlies and drizzling rain did not deter the 69 runners and walkers who lined up for the annual Otago road championships on Saturday.

Taking place along the harbour cycleway, the championships marked the final significant event of the Otago winter season before the New Zealand road mile and Dunedin Marathon on September 12-13.

Leith runner Simon Cromarty continued his regional dominance over 5km, adding the Otago road title to his Otago 5000m track championship earlier this year.

Crossing the line in 15min 42sec, Cromarty produced another strong performance as he builds towards the Brighton Backyard Ultra in September.

Showing his versatility, 800m specialist Stephen Johnson (Leith) finished second in 16min 7sec, while in-form junior Thomas Weatherall (Hill City-University) was close behind in 16min 13sec.

Weatherall’s third-place finish overall also earned him the under-18 men’s title.

In the women’s 5km, Leith runner Olivia Sutherland capped a consistent winter season by claiming her first Otago road title.

Her winning time of 18min 18sec was also a personal best, improving on the 18min 25sec she ran in Auckland last year.

Clubmate Kristy Eyles crossed the line second in 18min 36sec, while Hill City-University’s Taryn McLean rounded out the podium in 19min 1sec.

Both Eyles and McLean also claimed their respective masters age group titles.

Hill City-University’s Sophie Dunnett-Welch won the under-20 women’s race in 20min 17sec, while Imogen Luke (North Otago) claimed the under-18 title in 20min 51sec.

Xavier Christie delivered a 17min 27sec performance to win the under-20 men’s title.

Competing over the under-16 boys 4km, recent Otago under-16 cross-country champion Caleb Dobier (Hill City-University) pulled clear of the field to deliver a convincing victory in 12min 36sec.

The performance underlined Dobier’s strong winter form as he now turns his attention towards the track season.

Clubmate George Solomon finished second in 15min 7sec and Fletcher Webster third in 15min 44sec.

Eva McLean (Hill City-University) complemented her Otago cross-country title with a victory in the under-16 girls 4km.

McLean stopped the clock at 14min 30sec with fellow Hill City athlete Alena Cooney crossing the line second in 15min 42sec.

Caversham runner Menzie Saker, a 400m specialist, showed her strength over the longer distance to finish third in 16min 9sec, adding another encouraging result as the winter season draws to a close.

Lara Findlater and Phil Bray (both Caversham) won the women’s and men’s 5km walks respectively.