Wednesday, 19 May 2021

Harvey regains energy to turn in fine efforts

    By Adrian Seconi
    1. Sport
    2. Cycling

    Mikayla Harvey. PHOTO: ODT FILES
    Mikayla Harvey. PHOTO: ODT FILES
    Wanaka rider Mikayla Harvey has shaken off fatigue to turn in some good performances for her professional team, Canyon Sram, this month.

    Harvey had a three-week break from racing earlier this year. She had been lacking energy but has got her legs back.

    The 22-year-old battled through heavy rain to finish fifth at Gran Premio Ciudad de Ebiar in Spain at the weekend.

    Team-mate Hannah Barnes had put herself in the main breakaway but was caught approaching the final climb. Harvey’s team pulled together to put her into a good position and the climber went to work.

    Anna van der Breggen claimed the win but Harvey was thrilled with her effort.

    “The team plan was to protect me for the final climb and for my team-mates to patrol the front for breakaways," she said on her team’s website.

    "Everyone rode so well for me all race so I was very motivated on the final climb. My job was only 6km long and I was ready to battle.

    “Halfway up the climb our group caught the leading three. I went to the front to keep at my own pace.

    "When the next attack went, I couldn’t follow but I just kept chugging along at my own tempo.

    "With a bit more work, I hope I can follow the moves for a podium result on finishes like this. However, I am really happy with the result."

    Last week, Harvey grabbed a courageous sixth at the Emakumen Nafarroako Klasikoa.

    It was another tough slog in the rain but Harvey seems to enjoy the wet conditions.

    She has always been a good climber but has made gains going downhill. She joined a breakaway on a descent.

    Fellow Otago rider and Harvey’s team-mate, Ella Harris, finished 52nd in the Gran Premio Ciudad de Ebiar and 30th on the Emakumen Nafarroako Klasikoa.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    drivesouth-pow-classic-2.png

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter