All Whites claim dramatic draw with USA

Ben Waine of the All Whites celebrates his late equaliser against the USA in Ohio. Photo: Getty Images

The All Whites have drawn 1-1 with the USA in their football friendly in Cincinnati.

It follows New Zealand's 3-0 loss to Mexico at the weekend.

Both sides had scoring opportunities and it was the 16th ranked Americans that probably deserved the win.

However a freak goal from Ben Waine in the 88th minute gave the 94th ranked Kiwis a draw.

New Zealand started a lot stronger than they did against the Mexican managing to press the Americans and control the midfield.

However the homeside grew into the game and Ricardo Pepi managed to put the ball in the back of the net in the 20th minute before it was disallowed for a foul in the build-up.

Liberato Cacace forced a save from the US keeper in the 38th minute, while Elijah Just did the same in the 56th minute.

It took US star and AC Milan attacking midfielder Christian Pulisic to break the deadlock with a well taken goal in the 69th minute.

As substitutes were made the intensity fell slightly and the US managed to control the tempo of the game and looked to play out for the win.

They appeared to have achieved that until the final couple of minutes when Waine followed up a long ball and deflected a US clearance into the home sides net much to the dismay of the American players and fans.

New Zealand were under pressure as 12 minutes of time was added, but they held on for the draw.

Coach Darren Bazeley made four changes to the starting line-up that lost to Mexico with Nando Pijnaker and Finn Surman replacing Michael Boxall and Tommy Smith in defence, while Elijah Just and Alex Rufer replaced Kosta Barbarouses and Ben Old.

Chris Wood regained the captain's armband from Boxall who went onto the bench.

New Zealand had played the USA three times previously, losing two of them and drawing once.

The All Whites start their Oceania World Cup qualifying campaign in October.