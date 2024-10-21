Auckland FC crown A-League debut with 2-0 win over Roar

Auckland FC defender Hiroki Sakai (left) celebrates with team-mate Jake Brimmer after their side’s 2-0 win in their inaugural A-League Men in Auckland on Saturday. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

New Zealand’s newest team have arrived in winning style.

It was a historic occasion at Mt Smart Stadium on Saturday evening as Auckland FC marked their A-League debut with a 2-0 win over the Brisbane Roar.

It has been a long wait for Auckland football fans, 17 years since a side from the city have played in the A-League.

But they were rewarded with an enthralling 90 minutes to mark Auckland’s grand return.

Skipper Hiroki Sakai played his part in the inaugural goal for the new franchise, though it came by way of an opposition player.

However, "a goal is a goal", the Japanese international told Sky Sport.

"Such a great atmosphere, a great memory. We have a lot of young players, but I think it’s a great team now."

Brisbane skipper Jay O’Shea said the new boys on the block would be great for the competition.

"They put a good team together, played really well. They will be a credit to the A-League — it’s a great addition."

Sakai led the new side out on to a sun-drenched pitch to the roar of a healthy home crowd.

It took just eight minutes to give them something to shout about, an own goal putting the hosts ahead.

Sakai sparked the movement with a strong run and followed up on the right flank, hammering one across the box only for Harry Van der Saag to deflect it into his own net.

Brisbane enjoyed plenty of opportunities as Auckland became increasingly disjointed, but the Roar were unable to convert as the home side took a 1-0 lead at halftime.

It was a frantic start to the second as Guillermo May snatched a clearance attempt and looked to find Jake Brimmer with a cross and an open goal but he was just off the mark.

The shots kept coming, Francis De Vries and Brimmer both with long-range speculators desperately deflected by the Roar.

Brisbane keeper Macklin Freke was then called on to save a powerful attempt from Liam Gillion, Auckland dominating territory in the opening quarter of the second spell.

The Roar made a triple change in a bid to swing the momentum but they soon had an even taller mountain to climb.

Logan Rogerson out the result to bed for Auckland in the 75th, De Vries chipping in a cross for the All White to guide home and become the first player for the club to score an A-League goal.

Things really opened up in the closing stages, a charging Jesse Randall run giving Gillion back to back shots at goal, but the radar was wayward.

A-League

The scores

Auckland FC 2

Own goal 8’, Logan Rogerson 75’

Brisbane Roar 0

Halftime: Auckland 1-0.

By Jonty Dine